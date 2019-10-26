PORT LAVACA — Fullback Steve Johnson rushed for 238 yards and four touchdowns to lead Calhoun to a 63-19 District 15-5A, Division II win over Somerset on Friday night at Sandcrab Stadium.
The Sandcrabs improved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in district.
Calhoun moved into a second-place tie with Alice, which dropped a 28-18 decision to San Antonio Southside.
The Bulldogs fell to 2-6 overall and 0-5 in district.
Johnson carried 15 times and scored on runs of 50, 53, 2 and 22 yards.
The Sandcrabs built a 42-10 halftime lead and had a 56-13 advantage going into the fourth quarter.
Calhoun also scored on a pair of 24-yard runs by Jarius Stewart, a 44-yard run by Conner Kestler, and a 30-yard run by Jakob Cortez.
The Calhoun defense contributed by putting the game’s first points on the scoreboard with a safety. Adrian Chambers returned a fumble 72 yards for a touchdown.
The Sandcrabs rushed for 473 yards and averaged over 12 yards per carry.
