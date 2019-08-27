Jenna Buzek came out of Calhoun’s District 30-5A opener relieved.
“This is a team that I haven’t seen in a while,” said Buzek, who is in her first year as Calhoun’s head coach. “It was nice to see the team be so aggressive and powerful and have them communicating. Those are all the things we’ve been working on. Those are things that have been missing the past couple of weeks.”
Calhoun (11-7, 1-0) faced off against East in the Lady Titan’s district home opener and spoiled the party, winning 25-16, 25,15, 20-25, 25-18 to beat East in four sets.
Calhoun takes the fourth set 25-18 and wins 3 sets to 1 over East. pic.twitter.com/fxwkiwwSba— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) August 28, 2019
East had a strong third set but was unable to carry it over into the fourth, and first-year East coach Autumn Lance said she expects her team to be better.
East wins the third set 25-20 after a crazy 30 second rally. pic.twitter.com/dijUJkUs0x— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) August 28, 2019
“Calhoun outhustled us tonight, the players have to learn how to go out and win early,” Lance said. “When we don’t do that then it forces us to play catch-up and that is what we are in the habit of doing. We have to change that culture of playing from behind.”
Lance also said the team had to work on its conditioning and thinks her team will be stronger performance in the rest of district.
“I expect my team to be in shape,” she said. “We looked a little bit gassed at times tonight, but that’s going to be fixed and won’t continue to happen. But the girls did a good job of hustling and finishing long rallies and on receiving serves. There are some things to clean up but I’m proud of the team’s effort tonight.”
East (7-14, 0-1) was led by Morgan Kimbrough who had 12 digs, 17 assists and two kills.
Kimbrough, who is a senior middle hitter for the team, said that the team showed fight in their performance.
“We just look inside and tell each other every game to dig deep and look within instead of pointing fingers,” Kimbrough said. “That helped us a lot tonight, but we did get tired towards the end and we have to get better.”
Morgan Kimbrough talks about Victoria East's performance in the teams district 30-5A opener. pic.twitter.com/FrLTU068mA— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) August 28, 2019
With district the rest of the way, Kimbrough said she is expecting full effort from the Lady Titans.
“This is my last year and I’m just wanting to give 110 percent and I expect that from my team as well,” she said. “You only get one senior season and one senior district opener, so I’m ready to go out and give my everything for my team.”
For Calhoun, Buzek expect the team to contend for the playoffs and for the Sandies to continue their strong performances.
Calhoun wins the first set 25-16 pic.twitter.com/wTgTtm3rB7— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) August 28, 2019
“Everything from here on out counts and I expect us to be on top of our game, Buzek said. “Our top goal is obviously to make playoffs but I think we can contend for a district championship as well. We also want to get ourselves a high ranking and a good seed in the playoffs. And if they continue to bring it like they did tonight, I think we will be OK.”
DISTRICT 30-5A
Calhoun 3, Victoria East 1
Calhoun 25 25 20 25
Victoria East 16 15 25 18
Highlights - (C) Cassie Lane 3 aces, 12 assists, 4 digs, 2 kill; Paige Weaver 1 ace, 1 kill, 2 assist, 24 digs; Madison Stringo 4 kills, 2 digs, 1 block; Rosie Orta 1 ace, 10 assists, 10 digs, 1 kill; Jacy Hroch 8 kills, 5 blocks, 1 dig; Reggie Frederick 2 aces, 7 kills, 2 block, 10 digs; Cayori Williams 6 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs; Abby Foster 5 kills, 1 block, 5 digs; Savanna Lane 5 aces, 5 kill, 6 digs; Emme O’Donnell 4 digs; Briley Maldonado 1 dig. (E) Leilani Wimbish-Gay 14 kills, 18 digs, 2 blocks; Zakari Perry 16 digs, 8 kills, 1 ace, 1 block; Lauren Vahalik - 23 digs, 8 kills; Hayden Ramirez - 15 digs, 2 kills, 1 ace; Morgan Kimbrough - 12 digs, 17 assists, 2 kills; Trinity Morris- 3 digs, 16 assists, 1 kill, 1 block; Brandalyn Rice - 3 digs, 6 kills. Records:
Calhoun 11-7, 1-0; East 7-14, 0-1.
