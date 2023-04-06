PORT LAVACA — A breakthrough was bound to happen for Calhoun.
After losing in the area round of the playoffs the past two seasons, the Sandcrabs were finally able to get over the hump this year.
Calhoun defeated Lorena 4-3 in extra time on March 28, and just three days later beat Needville 5-4 which now has the Sandcrabs set to play in the school’s first soccer regional tournament.
“We’re happy and we’re just enjoying the experience and everybody’s doing a great job,” said Calhoun head coach Esequiel Quiralte.
Calhoun (20-4-2) will match up with Lumberton (20-1-3, 11-1) in a Region IV-4A semifinal at 5 p.m. Friday at Katy's Legacy Stadium.
“We have five seniors on the team and they’re one of the reasons that they want to make history and they’re playing hard,” Quiralte said. “This is their last year and they want to do something great.”
Although Calhoun’s premier striker, John Moreno, is just a junior, he has experienced each of the last two playoff runs and hopes this year’s continues.
“I know it will be very difficult, but if we’re confident enough and we don’t make any mistakes, I think we can win,” he said.
If the Sandcrabs were to win, they would play on Saturday in the regional final against either East Chambers or El Campo, another team making school history.
Similar to Calhoun, the Ricebirds' furthest run into the playoffs came in the area round.
However, behind first-year head coach Audie Jackson, El Campo is now set to play in the regional semifinal at 1 p.m. Friday at Legacy Stadium.
“At this point, we’re focused on us,” Jackson said. “We’re seeing if we can play the best that we can play every game."
East Chambers ended the Ricebirds’ playoff run last season in a 5-0 rout.
“It’s kind of something that we’ve been looking for, honestly,” Jackson said about the matchup. “This is the furthest they’ve ever been, so it’s all kind of new to them and they really don’t know how to handle it so we’re just having fun out here.”
Bay City girls back at regional tournament
Unlike Calhoun and El Campo, the Bay City girls aren’t strangers to playing into the month of April.
The Ladycats are making their fifth trip to the regional tournament in the last eight seasons.
They attempt to make their third straight trip to the regional final when they face off against Lumberton at 3 p.m. Friday at Legacy Stadium.
The Lady Raiders (19-2-1) knocked off the Ladycats (26-2) 5-0 in the regional final last season, which has Bay City head coach Darin Dabelgott looking forward to the rematch.
“I’m excited. It’s a big game for us,” he said. “Lumberton’s a tough team and it’s going to take everything we got, but I’m looking forward to the matchup.”