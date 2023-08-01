It's well known that Calhoun’s offense heavily depends on its running game.

Head coach Richard Whitaker’s option offense led the Sandcrabs to a regional semifinal appearance last season after starting the year 0-7.

Calhoun returns approximately 16 players from last year’s team, but has big holes to fill in the backfield this season.

Rushing touchdown leader Tony Hensley and three offensive lineman were a part of last year’s 19-player graduating class.

“Those have been the areas that we’ve been focusing on the most," Whitaker said. "Trying to fill Tony’s spot and then those offensive line positions and defensive line positions during the offseason and this summer."

That’s why Whitaker and the rest of the Sandcrabs were excited to be back on the practice field on Monday to see who the next crop of standout players will be for the team.

“It’s always exciting. For me, this is my 36th year of coaching so it’s been a long journey, but we have some great kids right now,” he said. “They're fun to be around, we had a great summer and offseason and they’re excited about the season coming up.”

“It feels very good. I’m ready to work with my teammates and start the season off on a good note,” said senior fullback Jayce Campos. “We’re ready.”

Whitaker will give the nod at quarterback to junior Alex Parker, but also foresees Campos lining up under center to lead the offense at points early on in the season.

Although this will be Parker's first year entering the season as the starting quarterback, he isn't feeling the pressure after playing in high-intensity playoff games last season.

“I wouldn’t say there’s nerves, just a bunch of excitement," Parker said. "I’m more excited than nervous and I’m just ready to work with my guys.”

Campos, who played quarterback and fullback last season, ended the year leading the team in rushing yards (1,010) and added seven rushing touchdowns and two passing.

“I just think early on it’s important, especially in our offense, to get two guys under center to get them some reps,” Whitaker said. “We’ll play multiple kids at fullback, multiple kids at running back that way if there are some injuries that we had last year, then we have depth built.”

Junior running back Darrik Salinas, who is entering his third season as a starter, hopes to help be a leader in the new running game.

“We have some young guys that are in our running back position right now, but I hope to teach them and just learn,” he said.