PORT LAVACA – Jarius Stewart isn’t into moral victories.
Stewart was not displeased with Calhoun’s performance on short notice against No. 1 Class 4A, Division I Waco La Vega.
But Stewart was unhappy with the end result — a 20-7 loss.
“I don’t think we did too badly, but we’ve still got things we can work on to get better,” Stewart said. “As you know, a loss is a loss.”
Calhoun was unable to play its scrimmage against Columbia and its scheduled opener against Geronimo Navarro because of positive COVID-19 tests by its opponents.
As a result, the Sandcrabs agreed to travel to Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium to play La Vega.
“Other than the turnovers, we were pretty pleased with our effort,” said Calhoun coach Richard Whitaker. “We had a lot of kids who hadn’t played on Friday night and we didn’t have a scrimmage under our belt and they did. Everybody is saying, ‘you held your own.’ Well, we lost but we did see a lot of positive things out there.”
The Sandcrabs had three turnovers and were held to their lowest point total since a 48-7 loss to Angleton in November of 2017. Stewart, who was making his first start at quarterback, attributes many of the mistakes to inexperience.
“At the beginning, it was a little hard getting used to it, but I’m getting more comfortable,” he said. “I had a little case of the nerves, but as it got started, it kind of went away. I should be ready for the next game.”
Stewart, fullback Steve Johnson and running back Sean Flores combined to rush for 271 yards.
“I thought we could have played a whole lot better,” Flores said. “They’re a good, physical team don’t get me wrong. It’s definitely encouraging to see where we’re at and where we stand against the No. 1 team. All we can do from now is improve.”
Calhoun began strength and conditioning drills June 8, and the workouts paid off against La Vega.
“I was really shocked with as hot as it was — it was 100 degrees at 7 p.m. with a 7:30 kickoff — and neither La Vega nor us had anybody leave the field with cramps and that was really shocking.”
The loss dropped the Sandcrabs from No. 5 to No. 8 in this week’s state poll.
But Whitaker is more concerned with how Calhoun responds Friday when it travels to Stafford.
“The defense got better as the game went on,” he said. “We made some personnel changes at halftime and made some personnel changes this week. I thought our secondary played solid and there are other areas were we need to get better at and that’s what we’re working on this week.”
Good start
Bay City’s Robert Jones, Schulenburg’s Walt Brock and Falls City’s Mark Kirchhoff had successful head coaching debuts at their respective schools.
Jones is coaching at his alma mater, and Kirchhoff is in his second stint with the Beavers.
Bay City defeated Sweeny, Schulenburg blanked Stockdale and Falls City beat Three Rivers.
