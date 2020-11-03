YOAKUM— Jacy Hroch and Emme D’Donnell wanted to leave a lasting impact on the Calhoun volleyball program.
The Sandies' only seniors were determined to have a good season.
“This team was like a family to me,” Hroch said. “They were always here whenever I needed them and it was just. Emme and I had to step up a lot this year and at first I think the underclassman were scared of us, but they’ve become some of my best friends and it was great.”
Calhoun (14-9) faced off with La Vernia (24-5) on Tuesday night at the Yoakum gym in the area round of the Class 4A playoffs.
The Sandies were unable to keep their season alive, falling to the Lady Bears in three sets: 25-16, 25-19, 25-18.
“Even though this wasn’t my No. 1 sport, it was still really important to me,” O’Donnell said. “I really love playing it and I’m beyond grateful for the teams I’ve been a part of over the years that have shaped who I am and have constantly pushed me. It’s been a big part of my life.”
Calhoun kept close throughout the first set, but La Vernia pulled away late.
The Sandies took a quick lead in the second set, but La Vernia came back and pulled away toward the end.
“There’s a lot of heart on this team” Hroch said. “I know we didn’t want to go down like that but sometimes it’s just going to happen. But we gave it our all and this team fought for everything.”
Calhoun stayed withing striking distance through the third set, but La Vernia found it’s second gear toward the end to complete the sweep.
This was the first area round appearance for Calhoun since 2017, and O’Donnell was happy with the team’s accomplishments.
“We haven’t been this far in three years, so I’m so proud that we got here,” she said. “Just what we’ve become as a team and how close we’ve gotten. Getting here shows something about this team and how hard we come out everyday and fight and play.”
Kasey Cavazos took over as acting head coach for the team halfway through the season, when Jenna Buzek went on maternity leave.
“This group of girls meant everything to me,” Cavazos said. “They never once treated me like I wasn’t the head coach and I couldn’t have asked for a better team to step into. They trusted me and it was just seamless.”
The two seniors were special to Cavazos.
“I can’t even describe how great those two have been,” she said. “Jacy doesn’t talk much, but she leads every day on the court with her actions. Emme, she’s a talker and she kept our team up there and communicate and do anything we needed. We may only be losing two seniors, but it’s a big gap to fill with those two.”
O’Donnell may be moving on from the program, but the underclassman influenced her as well.
“I love my team,” she said. “I couldn’t ask for a better team to end my senior year of volleyball with. They all we’re just so much fun and we all love each other.”
Class 4A area round
La Vernia 3, Calhoun 0
La Vernia: 25 25 25
Calhoun: 16 19 18
Records: Calhoun— 14-9; La Vernia— 24-5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.