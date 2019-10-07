Calhoun has forfeited Friday night’s 55-7 District 15-5A, Division II win over Alice.
Calhoun used an ineligible player in the game that was played at Sandcrab Stadium in Port Lavaca and self-reported the violation to the UIL.
Calhoun athletic director and head football coach Richard Whitaker said a player who was ejected in the second half of the Sandcrabs’ district-opening win over Gregory-Portland was required to sit out the first half of the Alice game, but played.
Whitaker said the player was ejected for swinging at a Gregory-Portland player.
Whitaker said he usually receives a report from the Texas Association of Sports Officials on Monday, but never received one and failed to call the UIL to check on the ejection.
“Where I screwed up is I went back to TASO. I said, ‘I haven’t seen a report on this kid,”.’ Whitaker said. “They got back to me and said that report was never filed by the official. I watched the film and he (the ejected player) never made contact maybe the official pulled the ejection. I talked to three TASO officials and they all said just fall back on local policy. I said, ‘We have no local policy on ejections.’ I didn’t follow through with it and call UIL.”
Whitaker not only reported the violation to the UIL, he also informed the district executive committee and Alice coach Kyle Atwood.
Atwood told the Corpus Christi Caller-Times on Monday that he had received a call from the UIL saying the violation was reported.
Whitaker invited parents of his players to his residence Sunday night and told them about the rule violation and the forfeit.
“I felt like I owed that to them to tell them,” Whitaker said. “I had house full of them. I mean they all showed up. They were very supportive. I told them I had no excuses. I mean it’s my responsibility to call the UIL. You’ve got to go to the UIL.”
The forfeit drops Calhoun to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in district. The individual statistics from the game will stand.
The Sandcrabs remained No. 10 in the state poll despite the forfeit.
“It just kills me,” Whitaker said. “This weekend was the worst weekend since my father died in 1991. I am just so ripped apart, not for me, for my kids.”
The Sandcrabs resume district play Friday night when they face Tuloso-Midway in Corpus Christi.
“My kids will be resilient,” Whitaker said. “When the parents went home last night, I got upteen-dozen texts from the kids. They were coming by this morning just hugging on me, ‘Coach Whitaker we’ve got this don’t worry about it.’ Thank God for the kids, they’re awesome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.