CALHOUN — These are the results from the Calhoun Golf Invitational at Hatchbend Country Club on March 7.
Individual
- Harrison Lee, Boling 83
- Ty Rolf, Boling 86
- Brock Billings, Calhoun 89
- Josh Rosenboom, Calhoun 90
- Seth Fry, St. Joseph 92
Team
- Boling 363
- Calhoun 369
- Sweeny 400
- St. Joseph 413
- Needville 413
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.