The Victoria Generals announced the signings of four pitchers on Thursday.

Luis Martinez, Nick Luckett, Caleb Cude, and Ian Sexton each signed with the Generals ahead of their 14th Texas Collegiate League Season.

Cude is a 2020 Calhoun graduate who’s in his sophomore year at Pratt Community College in Kansas. He’s thrown 46 strikeouts in nine games this year for the Beavers while toting a 6.55 ERA.

Martinez, a junior right-hander at Texas A&M-Kingsville, has an ERA of 1.69 and 16 strikeouts in 16.1 innings. Kingsville is currently 28-14 this season.

Nick Luckett, of Kingwood, is in his redshirt freshman year at Southern University. The RHP has a 5.79 ERA in 16 appearances this season for the Jaguars.

Sexton has picked up three saves and 29 strikeouts in 29.1 innings this season as a sophomore at Coastal Bend College.

The Generals open the season at Riverside Stadium on May 31 against the Seguin River Monsters.

Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.

