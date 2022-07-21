A common dream for many high school athletes is to be able to compete in their respective sports in college, and possibly even professionally.
Former Calhoun High School powerlifter, Skyleigh Sears, is doing both – at the same time.
Currently a rising senior attending Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska, Sears recently qualified as a professional powerlifter after placing top three in an Open competition while competing for Midland.
In her professional debut, Sears won first place in the Women’s Equipped 60 kilogram (132 pounds) division at the 2022 USA Powerlifting Mega Nationals, which took place from June 7 to 12 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Her total lift for the competition was 505 kilograms (1113.3 pounds), which included a 462.9 pound squat, a 253.5 pound bench press, and a 402.3 pound deadlift, according to Open Powerlifting. Each one of these lifts currently serves as her personal bests.
“I felt pretty relieved because the training for that meet was really hard on me and my body, so after putting in all of the hard work I was relieved that I did what I had to do to win the first place medal and the $1,000,” she said.
She trained for the competition with longtime Calhoun High School powerlifting coach, Jason Bagwell.
Even though Sears was living in Nebraska, and Bagwell was living in Texas, he still found a way to set her up with a proper training regimen.
“A lot of the training was through Google Sheets. I’ll program a workout, she’ll do the workout, video it and send me the videos, and I’ll watch them and analyze, so it’s kind of an intricate process,” Bagwell said.
Bagwell was thrilled when he found out that Sears’ training paid off at the Mega Nationals.
“Skyleigh is the best lifter that I’ve ever coached. There’s no one else, and we’ve had a lot of good ones,” Bagwell said. “She just has the desire to do her absolute best and perform her absolute best, so it was a good feeling when she won. Like I said, she and I are close, we’ve been close for a long, long time, so it was a special moment.
After her performance at the Mega Nationals, Sears’ name rose in the pro powerlifting scene, and she is now ranked as the No. 5 Female Equipped Full Power powerlifter by USA Powerlifting.
During her high school career at Calhoun, Sears was a three-time powerlifting 5A state champion, winning during her sophomore, junior and senior years.
She was recruited to Midland University after graduating from Calhoun in 2019, and was the first powerlifter from her high school to attend the university.
“Once I got to Midland, coach Bagwell and coach Tim Anderson from Midland, they stayed in contact, and after he got me and he realized that I was pretty decent, he kept looking into Port Lavaca and Calhoun powerlifting,” Sears said. “He told me, ‘What do y'all do in Port Lavaca, y'all are strong over there,’ so now he’s always just recruiting from that school.”
Going into the 2022-23 school year, there will be a total of six powerlifters from Calhoun High School competing for Midland, including Sears, Jaime Rios, Chase Chapa, Alyna Searcy, Kennedi Butcher, and Alexis Iglesias.
