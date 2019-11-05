STANDISH, Maine – Norwich University's Remi Parker finished seventh in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference cross country meet Saturday at St. Joseph's College.
Parker, a freshman from Calhoun, finished the 6-kilometer course in a time of 25 minutes, 3 seconds.
Parker's finish made her first-team all-conference and qualified her for the NCAA Division III New England Regional.
The regional meet will be held Nov. 16 at Bowdoin College in Maine.
