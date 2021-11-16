PORT LAVACA — Calhoun held a lead for the better part of 24 minutes on Tuesday night.
The undefeated Sandies led Victoria West 19-18 entering the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s non-district game. Calhoun led by as many as six points with 1:49 left in the third stanza.
The Warriors then started a rally which saw them take a 23-21 lead with just over 3 minutes left in the game.
However, a three-pointer by Caedyn Boerm, and four points from Kendyl Acosta in the fourth quarter lifted the Sandies to a 30-29 win.
The win wasn’t secure until West’s Dailynn Zarate missed a free throw with 3 seconds left.
After committing 28 turnovers, Calhoun (4-0) felt lucky to pull out the win.
“Any time you can win, you’re very happy,” said Calhoun coach Sonny Benefield. “We have got to start improving for district. We did not take that step, we were just fortunate. We missed layups, we threw the ball away.”
Boerm’s 3-pointer was the lone one for the Sandies and she went 1-for-4 from behind the arc.
Despite missing her first two attempts, Boerm felt confident on her homecourt.
“When we were behind, I think we were pretty down,” said Boerm, who finished with a team-high nine points. “I think talking to them and hyping them up is what got that momentum back, and then shot after shot after shot. That’s how I think did it.”
Both teams struggled to find any momentum early in the game.
They combined for eight total turnovers in the first four minutes, while shooting a combined 0-for-10 from the field in the first five minutes.
West (1-2) found its traction at the end of the third quarter when Zarate, its senior point guard, hit the second of her three 3-pointers to pull within 19-18.
Zarate finished with three of the game’s four 3-pointers and 12 points, which was good for second-highest in the game behind teammate Leilani Lee-Green.
“I just had to do my thing,” Zarate said. “We’re a new team. With the things we struggled with, I knew I had to do some things myself. I had to get the ball moving, start shooting more or something to hopefully get the game closer.”
Free throws also hindered West, which was 6-for-17 at the line, including a pair of misses in the final 2 minutes.
The Warriors hope they can use this game to focus on starting the same way they finish games.
“We try to get a good start,” Zarate said. “We want to go on runs early to get a lead. We want to start how we like to finish, and we always finish strong. Tonight, it didn’t go as we planned and we’ve just got to get back to practice.”
NON-DISTRICT
Calhoun 30, Victoria West 29
Points: (W) Leilani Lee-Green 13, Dailynn Zarate 12, Brooke Henry 3, Marleigh Gomez 1 (C) Caedyn Boerm 9, Kendyl Acosta 8, Eh Paw 6, Mallori Nessa 3; Arin Lin, Taija Gipson 2.
Halftime: Calhoun 13-10. 3-pointers: (W) D. Zarate 3 (C) C. Boerm. Records: Calhoun 4-0, West 1-2.
