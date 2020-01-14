Calhoun junior Po Lo and Jose Ledezma each scored goals to lift the Sandcrabs to a 2-1 District 30-5A win over Victoria East on Tuesday night at Memorial Stadium.
Po Lo scored the game's first goal with just over 20 minutes left in the first half.
Ledezma added the second score with 18 minutes left to give Calhoun an early 2-0 advantage.
"The first goal kicked off our momentum," Po Lo said. "It gave us an open mind of how far we can go."
"The first goal kicked off our momentum," Po Lo said. "It gave us an open mind of how far we can go."
The Titans' lone score came from Jose Aguirre with just under 2 minutes left in the first half.
Each team's defense responded in the second half by holding each other scoreless.
"We needed to have played better and start out with more intensity," Aguirre said. "These are things we are going to work on in practice."
"We came out a little soft in the beginning and they put two quick goals on us," added East coach Josh Chaput. "At the same time, we kept battling and we didn't quit. Both teams wanted to win and Calhoun did a great job tonight."
Victoria East's Joe Aguirre after the Titans' District 30-5A loss to Calhoun. Aguirre scored East's lone goal.
Calhoun coach Esequiel Quiralte expected Tuesday's match to be a battle with both team's coming off playoff appearances.
The Sandcrabs reached the bi-district round, while East advanced to the area round of the postseason.
"We knew it was going to be hard game because Victoria East is a good team," Quiralte said. "We fought hard for the win and honestly, East put a lot of pressure on us. They deserve all of my respect."
The Titans continue district play Friday against Corpus Christi Ray, while the Sandcrabs take on Corpus Christi Carroll.
Chaput is confident his team will respond.
"We have to get better in the transition," Chaput said. "That's something we're going to work on in practice."
Po Lo expects Calhoun to carry over Tuesday's success into Friday against the Tigers.
"We can't let this win get to our head," he said. "We're going to keep working hard and keep the momentum going against Carroll."
