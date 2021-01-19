Caleb Kwi couldn't wait to get back out on the court.
After Calhoun was unable to play for multiple weeks because of COVID-19, the Sandcrabs were ready to take on any opponent.
"It feels good," Kwi said. "We lost to Sinton last time out and that left a sour taste in our mouths. We wanted to redeem ourselves because that last game broke our winning streak. It was great to finally get back into the win column."
Calhoun (6-1, 3-1) took on Corpus Christi West Oso (8-7, 4-2) in a District 26-4A matchup and the Sandcrabs topped the Bears 59-54, holding off a late run.
"We just have to keep keeping our heads right," said Calhoun head coach John Curta. "We did a good job of not thinking too far ahead and focusing on each possession. The offense and defense did a good job at the end just being patient and getting easy layups because they're out there trying to chase us."
Calhoun started the game on an 8-1 run before West Oso closed the gap to one point at the end of the first quarter. The Bears answered back in the second quarter, limiting the Sandcrabs to 11 points and taking a 27-20 lead at halftime.
Calhoun regrouped and came back in the third quarter to take a 40-39 lead. West Oso kept things close in the fourth quarter before the Sandcrabs pulled ahead and withstood another run by the Bears.
"Coach Curta had a great game plan for us and the team just never gave up," said senior Steve Johnson. "We got gassed because we haven't even been able to practice for a while, so being able to come out here, compete and stay in the game is an amazing feeling."
Johnson led all scorers with 22 points while Kwi finished with 13 and Jarius Stewart had nine.
"My teammates and Coach Curta put me in an amazing position out there," Johnson said. "They always have good plays for us to get things going and once we realized that it works we started clicking. But I definitely have to thank them for dishing the ball to me and setting me up when they could have taken those shots or gotten those points."
After finishing with a losing record last season, the Sandcrabs are determined to make the playoffs this year.
"We just want redemption after last year," Kwi said. "Thinking about that losing record, we want to turn that around and win this season. We just have had that thought in our heads all year that of redeeming ourselves and showing what we can do."
The Sandcrabs are currently in playoff contention, but know they have work to do in the second half of district play.
"These seniors even though they didn't make the playoffs last year, they have a lot of experience," Curta said. "They were sophomores on our last payoff team and they know what it's like, we'd have four of them out on the floor two years ago and they know how to win those games.
"We didn't finish our last game against Sinton, but these guys did a good job of correcting that tonight and we just have to continue getting better with that late-game execution and we'll be in a good spot."
District 26-4A
Calhoun 59, Corpus Christi West Oso 54
Points: (C) Steve Johnson 22, Caleb Kwi 13, Jarius Stewart 9, Casey Nunley 6, Adrian Chambers 4, Esteban Cruz 2, Marquise Stinson 2, Aaron Zapata 1; (WO) Jose Lopez 19, Zephaniah Rankin 13, Jalen James 8, Seddiq Sharrif 7, Carlos Terrazas 4, Rayshawn Nickles 3.
Halftime: West Oso 27-20. 3-pointers: Lopez 4, Sharrif, Kwi 2, Stewart. Records: West Oso 8-7, 4-2; Calhoun 6-1, 3-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.