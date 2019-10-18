CORPUS CHRISTI — Calhoun’s Emme O’Donnell claimed the girls individual title for the third consecutive year with a time of 19 minutes, 23 seconds at the District 30-5A cross country meet on Friday at Dugan Track Stadium.
Her teammate, Phoebe Huang, finished second overall with a time of 19:57.25.
O'Donnell and Huang both qualified for the Region IV-5A meet on Oct. 28 at Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
The top three teams and 10 individuals qualify for the regional meet.
The Sandies finished fourth in the team standings with 63 points. Corpus Christi King won the girls team title with 46 points.
Also advancing to regionals for the girls were Victoria East's Isabella Roth and Victoria West's Kailee Marques.
Roth finished sixth overall with a time of 21.29.49, while Marques finished eighth overall with a time of 21:38.
For the boys, Calhoun's Daniel Sanchez and Victoria East's Bryce Tomasek qualified for regionals.
Sanchez finished with a time of 17.13.37 to place sixth and Tomasek recorded a time of 17.22.12 to finish eighth.
The Calhoun boys advanced to regionals after placing third in the team standings with 98 points.
Corpus Christi Carroll's Christian Gonzales won the boys individual title with a time of 16.45.28. Carroll also won the team title with 39 points.
Following are results from Friday's District 30-5A cross country meet at Dugan Track Stadium in Corpus Christi.
GIRLS
Team: 1, Corpus Christi King, 46; 2, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 71; 3, Corpus Christi Carroll, 79; 4, Calhoun, 81; 5, Corpus Christi Moody, 115; 6, Corpus Christi Ray, 130; 7, Victoria East, 162; 8, Corpus Christi Miller, 245.
Calhoun: 1, Emme O’Donnell, 19:23.10; 2, Phoebe Huang, 19:57.25; 20, Chelsea Saenz Smith, 22:56.48; 22, Maggie Montenegro, 23:03.79; 36, Rea Chrisco, 24:09.43; 41, Cassandra Gonzalez, 24:31.32; 46, Cristina Jaramillo, 27:19.63.
Victoria East: 6, Isabella Roth, 21:29.49; 29, Hannah Tyler, 23:10.57; 42, Moriah Chicamcham, 24:34.31; 48, Meghan Brown, 26:17.57; 45, Evelyn Garcia, 26:18.19.
Victoria West: 8, Kailee Marques, 21:28.20; 19, Vanessa Oubre, 22:45.94; 43, Kanella Cohen, 24:38.30; 44, Cami Patek, 24:43.51.
BOYS
Team: 1, Corpus Christi Carroll, 39; 2, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 56; 3, Calhoun, 84; 4, Corpus Christi Miller, 114; 5, Corpus Christi Ray, 125; 6, Corpus Christi Moody, 130; 7, Victoria East, 172; 8, Corpus Christi King, 173.
Calhoun: 6, Daniel Sanchez, 17:13.37; 13, Cesar Pina, 17:44.62; 19, Ismael Ysaguirre, 18:04.87; 28, Dylyn Gonzales, 19:13.61; 32, Ismael Hererra, 19:34.57; 43, Ray Adams, 20:18.00; 50, Seth Sandberg, 20:55.26.
Victoria East: 8, Bryce Tomasek, 17:22.12; 30, Jeremy Jenkins, 19:22.36; 33, Lucans Falcon, 19:37.10; 51, Ethan Fontanez, 21:01.35; 52, Geovannie Trevino, 21:21.21.
Victoria West: 46, Ashton Richter, 20:40.26; 49, Justis Trenck 20:50.80; 53, Logan Cooper, 21:07.43.
