Calhoun needed an uplift on Thursday and Azelyn Garcia gave it to them.
Facing a 3-2 deficit in the bottom of the fifth inning, Garcia stepped up to the plate with bases loaded during the Sandies’ game against C.E. King on Day 1 of the VISD Tournament.
Garcia powered a ball to deep right field, recording a two-run double to put her team ahead 4-3. Her hit energized Calhoun’s batters, as they went on to score three more runs in the inning to leave Day 1 of the tournament with an 8-3 win.
“It felt good, Garcia said. “I didn’t just put myself ahead. I put all of us ahead. It felt good, but without them on base, I wouldn’t have scored.”
After Garcia’s double, Lexi Garcia, Lauryn Chavara, Paige Bonuz and Morgan Gray each recorded a hit, with Lexi Garcia, Chavara and Bonuz crossing home plate.
Carly Martinez recorded the first run for Calhoun after a sacrifice fly from Braylyn Galloway. Martinez ended the game going 3-for-4 and adding an RBI.
Maykayla Hranicky ran in Chavara for the second run in the fourth inning.
“It took us a little time. We had base runners on, and we weren’t bringing them in early and finally at the end, we kind of woke up,” said Calhoun head coach Daniel Castillo. “They hit the ball pretty well at the end.”
The Sandies defeated Killeen Ellison in their first game of the tournament 7-3.
“I keep telling the girls constantly that they can hit the ball well. They just got to do it constantly," Castillo said. "We’ve been getting hits, but the games we’ve lost its been sporadic.”
Calhoun returns for Day 2 of the VISD Tournament, where they will face Cibolo Steele at 10:55 a.m., and La Porte at 12:50 p.m.
VISD Tournament - Day 1
Calhoun 100 16 — 8 15 0
C.E. King 200 10 — 3 6 0
W: Andrea Hataway. L: Cassidy Contera. Highlights: (C) Carly Martinez 3-for-4, 1 R, RBI; Lauryn Chavara 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI; Azelyn Garcia 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Braylyn Gallaway 2-for-3, 1 R, RBI; (K) Sophia Martinez 2-for-3, 1 R; Valerie Mores 1-for-3, 1 R; Records: Calhoun: 9-7, CE King 9-6