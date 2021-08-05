PORT LAVACA — The Calhoun football team headed to Sandcrab Stadium Thursday after a tough first week of practice.
The coaching staff had the Sandcrabs running throughout the first week, getting their bodies ready for a long season.
Most importantly, head coach Richard Whitaker and his coaching staff are looking for which players will step up to fill several open spots from last year’s playoff team.
“Opportunities are there for a lot of kids,” Whitaker said. “Although we think we know who’s playing here and who’s playing there, we won’t know till we actually get to some live action. There’s still a lot of opportunities for kids, and I walk by all the time and tell the kids ‘You may think you don’t have a chance, but you do.’”
Calhoun went 9-3 in 2020, finishing second in District 15-4A, Division I and beating Zapata 74-0 in the Class 4A, Division I bi-district round before losing 27-24 to Boerne in the area round.
The Sandcrabs will have to fill the holes left by graduating fullback Steve Johnson and running back Jarius Stewart, who combined for 50 touchdowns last year.
Jacob Laughlin is expected to fill the quarterback position after being the starting defensive back for two years and backing up Stewart and Conner Kestler.
“It’s definitely different,” Laughlin said. “But I’ve been playing quarterback since I was a freshman. I just feel like I’m getting back into that groove that I had my freshman year, and I’m comfortable where I’m at.”
Esteban Cruz, Calhoun’s starting outside linebacker, is expected to take over at fullback after backing up Johnson.
Cruz is just one of a number of new faces the Sandcrabs are having to adjust to in the early weeks of practice.
“It’s been good,” said linebacker Kirk Stringham. “We’re just trying to get back into the groove and get used to the new faces. We lost a lot of seniors and are just trying to get used to everyone else. We want to get stronger and faster, focus on all of us becoming a team and a family.”
Whitaker said Calhoun’s numbers are lower than they’ve been in three years, but the Sandcrabs are still expected to compete in a loaded district that includes Calallen, Corpus Christi Miller, Beeville and Alice.
“We’re listening to the coaches, being intense, being consistent during practice, showing up, being ready to practice,” said wide receiver and defensive back Min Htway. “We’ve just got to focus and show what we’ve got.”
