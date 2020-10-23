PORT LAVACA – It came down to the wire in the District 15-4A, Division I showdown between Corpus Christi Miller and Calhoun on Friday night at Sandcrab Stadium.
Down 77 to 76 with less than two minutes to play, Miller had a choice to make. Following a late touchdown set up by an onside kick recovery, they chose to go for the two-point conversion to try and win on the road, as opposed to kicking an extra point for the tie.
The Calhoun (7-1, 3-0) defense had one stop to make in a second half that saw each team score on each possession. As Miller (4-4, 1-2) quarterback Andrew Body looked to run the ball into the end zone, as he had done five times on the evening, the Sandcrab defense rose to the challenge and stopped him in his tracks to secure the wild victory.
In a back and forth offensive game, Calhoun churned out a stunning 670 yards on the ground. Without one passing yard, the Sandcrabs marched the ball up and down the field at will.
Not to be outdone, Miller used a combination of running and passing to attack the Calhoun defense. The Buccaneers ran the ball for 349 yards, while passing for a total of 294 yards.
Min Htway got the game going for Calhoun as he broke away from 48 yards out to kick off the scoring parade.
Calhoun needed very few plays in the first half in order to score. Adrian Chambers scored on a 65-yard run, followed by quarterback Jarius Stewart's 54-yard touchdown run.
Fullback Steve Johnson capped off the first quarter scoring for Calhoun on a 49-yard run.
Stewart scored twice in the second quarter on runs of 5 and 70 yards.
Calhoun turned the ball over three times in the first half, accounting for the close scoring between the two teams.
“We were just frustrated with the three turnovers in the first half,” said Calhoun head coach Richard Whitaker. “We haven’t turned the ball over in five football games. If we don’t turn it over in the first half, we’re up three scores, maybe.”
Miller kept up with the Sandcrabs behind a phenomenal performance from quarterback Andrew Body.
Body threw for 278 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing the ball 31 times for 254 yards. He found the end zone on five of those carries. He finished the evening with a stunning nine combined touchdowns.
The star for Calhoun was Stewart, who had six rushing touchdowns and finished with 245 yards on 19 carries.
Htway contributed 184 yards on six carries, scoring twice. Johnson added two touchdowns for the Sandcrabs. He finished the evening with 176 yards on 12 carries.
Miller was completely overmatched on defense against Calhoun’s option offense. They were unable to control the edge of the line of scrimmage and the Sandcrab offense took advantage of that all evening.
“We just told our offense that if we get up by 14, we just have to score every time they score. Unfortunately, that onside kick gave them the opportunity to get back in the game,” Whitaker said.
Calhoun struggled to contain Body. The Miller quarterback was either eluding tackles on designed draw plays, or hitting receivers on slants, stop, and go routes.
“We had a lot of fun tonight," Stewart said. "The game really got crazy. We just had to focus and keep our minds in the game.”
