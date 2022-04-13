PORT LAVACA — Calhoun’s Tony Hensley is adamant that football is his primary sport.
But Hensley can see the benefits participating in track bring him in the fall.
“I;m a football player who runs track,” he said. “But this makes me faster so when I get on the field I’m much faster.”
Hensley displayed his speed at the District 26-4A meet by winning the 100- and 200-meter dashes Wednesday night at Sandcrab Stadium.
Hensley won the 100 in an automated time of 10.98, and the 200 in a time of 22.51.
“This season it was pretty rough at the start,” he said. “Now, I’m getting into it and it feels a lot better.”
Hensley has lifted more weights this season and can see the benefits.
“I was pretty fast last year, but this year is a totally different year,” he said. “I’ve been in the weight room a lot. I’m getting a lot stronger and my legs are getting stronger and that makes me faster.”
Hensley, a junior, was also a member of the 400-meter relay team that finished second.
The Sandcrabs finished second in the team standings with 139 points. They would have won the team title if their 800 relay that finished fourth was not disqualified.
Hensley is ready to start preparing for the Districts 25/26-4A area meet, which will be held April 20 in Bay City.
“We’ll work pretty much on handoffs,” he said. “We’ll have to get our 4 by 1 team ready. A little bit of building up my speed. Like coming out of the blocks to the 50 or something like that. I need to be a little bit quicker if I’m going to do well at the area meet.”
Hensley likes his chances of advancing to the regional meet.
“There is a much smoother path this year,” he said. “Last year, there was speed and a lot of it.”
Sandies claim team title
The Calhoun girls got a surprise before Wednesday’s district meet.
Coach Kellie Whitaker took them out to Sandcrab Stadium.
"Before this meet she actually made us come out here and have practice,” said senior Aubrey Bargas. “We were handing off the baton.”
The extra practice paid off as the Sandies won the 400-meter and 800-meter relays in school-record times.
The relay wins helped Calhoun claim the team title with 155 points.
“I think it’s important for us to win as individuals and as a team,” Bargas said. “I am proud of all my teammates. We came out here and we showed our best.”
Bargas won the high jump and ran a leg on the 400 relay team. She also finished third in the 100.
She attributed her success to the practice she does during the week.
“I kind of manage with my Anchor Club meetings,” Bargas said. “I’ll come over here and do my workout whatever I miss. I’ll stay a little later and just finish it. I actually run and go to my field events. I’m usually the last one out here.”
The Sandies have made big strides this season, despite competing in some difficult weather situations.
“Our coaches are really good at making us practice in any kind of weather,” Bargas said. “So if it’s raining during our meet, we already know how to run in it. Any weather that there is, we run as long as there is no lightning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.