PORT LAVACA — Calhoun coach Richard Whitaker couldn’t resist engaging in a little good-natured ribbing with quarterback Jacob Laughlin.
Whitaker was standing behind Laughlin, who was participating in special teams drills during Wednesday’s athletic period.
“I was there with our running backs coach,” Whitaker said. “I asked the coach, ‘Is Jacob Laughlin going to play Friday night?’ Jacob turned around and said, ‘Yes, I am.’ I know he’s slobbering at the mouth.”
Laughlin has played in only one full game this season, but it hasn’t been for a lack of desire.
Laughlin separated his shoulder in the Sandcrabs’ second scrimmage of the season, and after returning, he sprained an ankle while leading Calhoun to a win over Stafford.
Laughlin started against El Campo, but had to leave the game after reinjuring the ankle.
Whitaker held Laughlin out of Calhoun’s final non-district game against Houston Second Baptist.
But Laughlin will be ready to go when Calhoun (2-2) opens District 15-4A, Division I play Friday against Beeville (2-3) at Sandcrab Stadium.
“He’s been eager to get on the field and we’ve been eager for him to get on the field,” Whitaker said. “But we felt like the last ball game against Second Baptist not being a district game, we just made the effort to rest him and get him 100-percent healthy and make him feel good about his body. Right now, I think he’s in a good place and he’s raring to go.”
Laughlin was an all-district defensive back as a sophomore and junior, but took reps at quarterback and felt comfortable taking over under center as a senior.
“I watched the guys like Conner Kestler and Jarius Stewart run this offense,” he said. “Now, I just follow in their footsteps and do what they used to do.”
Laughlin was also taking reps in practice during the time he was injured.
“I’ve been out here practicing every day even when I was hurt,” he said. “I was out here working on my game so whenever I got back in a game I could still be good.”
Whitaker has no qualms about Laughlin starting against Beeville.
“Even when he was hurt, he was still working with us a little bit,” Whitaker said. “He just wasn’t 100 percent. I know it’s a little different when you’re away from contact. We’ve been emphasizing putting the ball away and taking care of the ball and he understands. He’s a seasoned-veteran. Friday nights are not going to make him nervous and he handles things very well.”
The improvement in the offensive line should also help Laughlin get back up to speed in the option offense.
“We’re very pleased with them,” Whitaker said. “We have made some moves during the season. Those kids have started to play well. We felt like the Second Baptist game was our best of the year as far as not making mistakes and playing consistent. We feel good about them. We feel like if we play like that and continue to improve we’ll be good for the season.”
NOTE: Calhoun’s district game against Corpus Christi Tuloso-Midway scheduled for Oct. 15 at Sandcrab Stadium has been moved to Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. at Sandcrab Stadium.
