CALHOUN — Most athletes dream of playing at the collegiate level but never get the opportunity.
On National Signing Day, Calhoun had four athletes accomplish the dream as cross country runner Emme O'Donnell and football players Steve Johnson, Jarius Stewart and Aaron Zapata all signed their National Letters of Intent.
Together they broke records at Calhoun and all four leave behind legacies of success with the Sandcrabs.
"We have multiple athletes doing different things in different sports," Johnson said. "It's an amazing feeling knowing that we're actually doing something here in South Texas and we have something special going on."
Calhoun athletic director Richard Whitaker was quarantining after four coaches tested positive for COVID-19, but his absence did not take away from the festivities.
Emme O'Donnell, who plans to study biology, signed with Dallas Baptist University after being arguably the most dominant cross country runner in the area for the past three years.
She won every district race she ran in since her sophomore year and qualified for state three years in a row. As a senior she took silver in the 4A girls two-mile run with a time of 11 minutes, 35.55 seconds.
In track & field she has qualified for state twice in the 1600m and 3200m and still has one more season to play.
"I think it's a blessing that all of us are great athletes and we can go on to the next level," O'Donnell said. "I hope we all represent Calhoun well and I think we have done that in our time at high school."
Johnson signed with Lamar University, Stewart with the Air Force Academy and Zapata with Texas Lutheran University.
The trio represent a group that went 33-14 in four years, made the playoffs three years in a row, won a district title and advanced to the state quarterfinals in 2018.
"At Air Force, I felt like I'm going to be able to compete at the highest level athletically and academically," Stewart said. "What I'm going to miss the most is the brotherhood, playing with my best friends since I was five, six years old."
Johnson and Zapata will study mechanical engineering and sports medicine respectively, while Stewart is undecided on his major.
"I went up there on Monday and it's just a great school, I'm living the dream right now," Zapata said. "I'm going to miss playing with my two best friends. I'm going to miss that a lot."
Stewart and Johnson picked up accolades during their senior seasons. Notably, Stewart was named Fort Tough Player of the Week and Johnson was selected to the 2020 Whataburger Super Team.
Johnson graduates as Calhoun's record holder in career rushing yards (6,858), touchdowns (73) and games played.
All of them created memories at Calhoun that they will never forget.
"We had an amazing atmosphere at Calhoun and it was something really exciting that you couldn't miss," Johnson said. "You had that feeling running out of the tunnel just seeing the stands packed. I'm just going to miss the city of Port Lavaca."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.