PORT LAVACA — Calhoun was down to its last five outs in Saturday's Class 4A, bi-district best-of-three baseball series against Bay City.
It was a matchup between coastal teams, but home field advantage had made little difference.
Calhoun won 8-1 at Bay City on Friday and the Blackcats won the morning game 6-0 to force Game 3.
Even after a heated fifth inning where Calhoun's Sean Flores was thrown out of the game, the Sandcrabs rallied to tie the game in the sixth and won the game and series with Aaron Martinez's bases loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh, giving Calhoun the 6-5 win.
"We're feeling great," said Calhoun shortstop/pitcher Dalton Alford. "There were a few missed calls in there that really messed us up in the head, but we never gave up. We wanted this more than them 100%, and even though we had a few mishaps, a few innings early in the game, we still came back in the sixth inning and came back on top."
Calhoun (18-10) led 3-1 after chasing Bay City (18-12) starting pitcher David Perez in the first inning, but the Blackcats rallied in the fourth with three runs on four hits to take a 4-3 lead.
"They're consistent," Alford said. "They were consistently having runners in scoring position, it was just a matter of we had to come out and stop them."
Things got heated in the fifth inning due to a pair of calls at the plate.
In the top of the inning, Perez was called safe at home off a wild pitch. Then in the bottom, Alford was called out at home on Flores' RBI single.
Calhoun's bench and fans argued the call, and the umpires issued warnings to the Sandcrabs. Flores was thrown out of the game after tossing his helmet at an umpire in frustration.
"I called them up and said 'Hey guys, if we're going to come back and win, we can't afford to have any other players sitting on the bench next week," said Calhoun head coach Mike Innerarity. "So, regardless of how bad it is, just shut up and play the game so to speak. They adhered to it and got the job done there late in the game."
Perez was brought back in to pitch the final two innings for Bay City, and Calhoun took advantage.
Martinez scored on a wild pitch, and Alford had an RBI sac fly to tie the game at five. Alford came onto the mound and pitched two scoreless relief innings, striking out two and setting up a walk off scenario.
Justis Findley, who came in for the ejected Flores, doubled to lead off the inning. Martinez came to bat after a pair of intentional walks from Bay City. But Martinez forced Perez to pitch to him and forced the walk off walk, scoring Findley and securing the 6-5 win.
"These seniors are the guys that I came to Bay City with," said Bay City head coach Austin Molinaro. "They were the freshman group my first year here. They've just grown so much. It's hard to end like this just because they just compete and they've done such a good job. It's emotional to say the least."
Calhoun moves on to play Navarro in the area round.
"I told them, we didn't play very good today, especially from my seniors, we just had too many errors," Innerarity said. "We will not get out of next week if we continue that. We're better than that, they know that. We just can't live in the past, we've got to move forward. If we play better defense we will have a chance."
Diaz carries Blackcats to shutout win
Senior starting pitcher Francisco Diaz pitched six shutout innings with two strikeouts in Bay City's 6-0 win over Calhoun in Game 2.
"There's a sense of calm when he's on the mound," Molinaro said. "You just know that he's going to give you everything he's got. He's a hell of a pitcher. I knew going into it we had a pretty good shot to get to Game 3."
Diaz also went 1-for-4 at the plate with two RBI and Hayden Zbranek went 3-for-4 as the Blackcats forced a series deciding Game 3.
"My mindset was wanting to play one more game with my seniors," Diaz said. "I love them. We had our ups. We had our downs, but in the end, they're my brothers, and there's no denying that. We just went 'Play till it's your last game.'"
Class 4A, bi-district best-of-three
Game 2
Bay City 6, Calhoun 0
Bay City: 100 310 1 - 6 7 2
Calhoun: 000 000 0 - 0 6 1
W: Francisco Diaz; L: Sean Flores
Highlights: (BC) Francisco Diaz 6.0 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 2 K, 1 BB, 1-for-4, 2 RBI; David Perez 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K, 1 BB, 0-for-2, R, BB; Hayden Zbranek 3-for-4; (C) Sebastian Madera 2-for-4; Sean Flores 4.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 K, 2 BB, 1-for-2; David Cano 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 1 HBP; Zach Ramirez 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 HBP.
Game 3
Calhoun 6, Bay City 5
Bay City: 100 310 0 - 5 10 0
Calhoun: 300 002 1 - 6 8 3
W: Dalton Alford; L: David Perez
Highlights: (C) Aaron Martinez 1-for-2, RBI, R, 2 BB; Kirk Stringham 3-for-4, RBI, 2B; Dalton Alford 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K, 1-for-2, RBI, R, 2 BB; Justis Findley 1-for-1, R, 2B; (BC) Seth Garcia 5.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 3 K, 5 BB; David Perez 2.0 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 7 BB, 2 K, 1-for-3, R; Francisco Diaz 2-for-2, RBI, HBP; Avery Smith, 2-for-3, RBI, 2B
