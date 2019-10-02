PORT LAVACA – Calhoun moved into the state poll this week for the first time this season.
The Sandcrabs (3-1) were ranked 10th after opening District 15-5A, Division I play with a win over Gregory-Portland.
“It makes us feel great,” said junior Jarius Stewart. “We just have to keep it up.”
Calhoun’s ability to maintain the ranking will depend on how it fares against Alice (4-0, 1-0) on Friday night at Sandcrab Stadium.
Calhoun ranked No. 10 in Class 5A, Division II state poll. pic.twitter.com/RB7X0Fp6ZX— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) October 3, 2019
“It’s always nice to have people think highly of you,” said Calhoun coach Richard Whitaker. “But I told our kids, when it was first mentioned we were in the top 10, I said the last time we were in the top 10 we got our butts kicked. Let’s see if we can stay there a little longer this time.”
Calhoun will face a challenge from the Coyotes, who are averaging 40 points per game and quarterback Isaiah Aguilar has passed for 1,146 yards.
“As far as the weapons they have on the field, how many kids they can throw to, then there’s no doubt Alice is the best so far,” Whitaker said. “There are five kids that he can target at any time who are outstanding athletes.”
The secondary was an area of concern for the Sandcrabs coming into the season.
Calhoun defensive coordinator Cory McFall holds tackling drills at practice. pic.twitter.com/5Jx6e3sUoM— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) October 3, 2019
Calhoun starts three sophomores along with Stewart, who also starts in the offensive backfield.
“I feel like we’re making good progress,” Stewart said. “We are young but we have athletes on the defensive side and we can make plays.”
Calhoun’s Jarius Stewart @jarius_stewart during a windy practice. pic.twitter.com/bvxL65iJuf— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) October 3, 2019
Whitaker has also been pleased with the progress of the defensive backs.
“Our secondary is playing well right now,” he said. “Obviously, we’ve blown some assignments and that’s what the youth does. But athletically, we like what see right now. Those kids are getting better and they’re moving around. Hopefully, they’ll continue to grow and get better for us.”
Calhoun’s option offense led by quarterback Conner Kestler, fullback Steve Johnson and Stewart is averaging over 50 points per game and has rushed for 1,917 yards.
Calhoun prepares for Friday’s game against Alice. pic.twitter.com/e5FjDHkdoK— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) October 3, 2019
“From an offensive standpoint, the best thing we can do is take care of the football,” Whitaker said. “We’ve always said sometimes our best defense is our offense. If their offense is sitting on the sideline, they aren’t going to score a lot of points. We need to sustain drives. No penalties, no turnovers and finish off drives and keep them on the sideline.”
Whitaker doesn’t like to look ahead, but Friday’s winner will be at worst in a three-way tie for first.
The district’s top two finishers will play their bi-district playoff game at home.
“That’s one of the things that’s always exciting,” Whitaker said. “If you’re undefeated playing undefeated, you’ve kind of got things in your own hands. That’s what we’ve been talking about. The way the district’s lined out after this weekend there should be three teams undefeated. It sure would be nice to be one of those three.”
