CALHOUN — Tony Hensley remembers the quality of play he saw to end the season last year.
Hensley, now a senior at Calhoun, saw Austin LBJ outscore the Sandcrabs 37-7 of last year’s 72-42 Class 4A, Division I area-round loss. The two teams were tied at 35 at halftime.
LBJ was ranked No. 1 at the time and went on to finish as state runner-up to Stephenville.
It motivated Hensley and his teammates to put in more work this offseason.
“We knew we had the push,” Hensley said, “but we just needed a little bit more discipline like from ourselves and actually working a little bit harder. I think we can go further and be a lot better than we were last year.”
The Sandcrabs (6-5 in 2021) will also have to grow a lot this season with six returning starters. Hensley is the top returning rusher after going for 500 yards and eight touchdowns last year.
He will play a much bigger role after alternating on offense and defense a year ago. Head coach Richard Whitaker wants to make sure he gets as many touches as possible.
“Well, he’s gonna take on a big role,” Whitaker said. “Last year, he alternated in the backfield and played on defense. This year, he’s going to play both sides of the ball as much as he can play. We’ll get him the rest he needs, but he’s a guy we need to stay on the field for us.”
Whitaker understands the need for game experience with the Sandcrabs being aligned in District 15-4A, Division I with Beeville, Pleasanton, Floresville, La Vernia and Rockport-Fulton. It’s the only six-team district in the state in which all members reached the playoffs last year.
So, the 18th-year head coach scheduled games against Houston Stafford, Yoakum and Gregory-Portland in non-district.
“It’s definitely going to be a challenge for us. Our preseason is gonna be a challenge for us,” Whitaker said. “We’ve got five tough preseason games. Our kids have had a great offseason and they worked hard this summer.”
Getting through the district gauntlet unscathed could set up another deep playoff run for Calhoun.
“It gets me excited,” Hensley said. “If we can get past a lot of these teams, then we did pretty well this year. We want to prove we’re better than what we’re ranked right now.”
The focal point for the Sandcrabs, though, will be avoiding injury. Calhoun struggled to stay healthy last year.
“You’ve gotta have some luck along the way to stay healthy,” Whitaker said. “Last year, unfortunately, we couldn't stay healthy and this year that's a big key for us. Our numbers are not as good as they used to be. Numbers are down a little bit. So the injury bug would be very detrimental to this football team. So hopefully stay healthy and give us a chance when we get there.”
