SAN ANTONIO – Quarterback Conner Kestler ran for five touchdowns and passed for one to lead Calhoun to a 57-27 District 15-5A, Division II win over San Antonio Southside on Friday night at Southside ISD Stadium.
Kestler rushed for 271 yards and passed for 93 as the Sandcrabs improved to 7-2 on the season and 5-1 in district.
Calhoun will host Corpus Christi Calallen this week with a share of the district championship and the top seed in the playoffs on the line.
Kestler carried 25 times and scored on runs of 66, 8, 52, 1 and 3 yards. He threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Jarius Stewart.
Stewart also had a 49-yard touchdown run, and Steve Johnson added a 40-yard touchdown run.
The Sandcrabs rushed for 463 of their 569 total yards. Calhoun has scored at least 55 points in each of its district game.
The Cardinals fell to 6-3 overall and 3-3 in district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.