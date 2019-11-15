PORT LAVACA – Jarius Stewart hardly ever leaves the field, but he doesn't mind.
Whether it’s offense, defense or special teams, the Calhoun junior is determined to do whatever it takes to help his team win.
“I try to do whatever I can to help my team,” Stewart said. “Whether it’s making big plays on offense or defensive stops, I want to do what I need to do to help my team.”
Stewart was everything the Sandcrabs needed and then some Friday night against Sharyland.
He rushed for 123 yards on four carries and scored on a 90-yard touchdown run in the third quarter as Calhoun rolled to a 70-14 bi-district win over the Rattlers at Sandcrab Stadium.
Calhoun (9-2) advanced to the area round for the second straight year to play Boerne-Champion, a 70-34 winner over Glenn, at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bastrop Memorial Stadium.
“It feels great," Stewart said. "It's always been our goal to make a run in the playoffs, and we have been working really hard. It feels great to see our hard work paying off.”
Calhoun’s Jarius Stewart on advancing to the area round. Stewart rushed for 123 yards on four carries and scored on a 90 yard TD run in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/0X56YRzbQ4— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) November 16, 2019
Calhoun, which began the night ranked No. 5 in the Class 5A state poll, combined for 551 yards of total offense behind Stewart, fullback Steve Johnson and quarterback Conner Kestler.
The Sandcrabs' scoring barrage started like usual, with running back Sean Flores giving Calhoun early momentum.
Flores opened the game with a 36-yard kickoff return to set up Kestler's 52-yard touchdown run for the game's first points.
Johnson, who finished with three touchdown runs and surpassed the 2,000-yard rushing mark for the second straight season, scored the team's next touchdown run on a 3-yard carry and Kestler ran for his second touchdown to give the Sandcrabs a 21-0 lead heading into the second quarter.
Calhoun erupted with two big scoring drives to open the second quarter.
Stewart opened with his 90-yard run and Johnson ran to the end zone on a 74-yard carry.
The Rattlers (5-6) scored their first touchdown on a 6-yard pass from Robert Mancha to Daniel Pena.
Calhoun senior Eron Lozano quickly followed with a 27-yard touchdown pass from Kestler to give the Sandcrabs a 42-6 halftime lead.
"I'm so proud for our seniors," said Calhoun coach Richard Whitaker. "They ended the regular season with a district championship on this field, and getting a bi-district championship doesn't get any better than that for those guys. This was (a) business game tonight, and we took care of business."
The second half was all Calhoun behind another touchdown run by Johnson and Stewart in the third quarter.
But the fourth quarter belonged to Lozano.
The backup quarterback rushed for two touchdowns on runs of 5 and 33.
"It was amazing," Lozano said. "We’ve all been doing a good job. Our linemen are blocking, and our running backs are keying in on their plays. It feels good to celebrate with your team – especially after a big win like this. Putting up 70 points feels great."
Eron Lozano made the most of his opportunities by rushing for 73 yards on six carries and scoring two touchdowns in Calhoun’s bi-district win over Sharyland. pic.twitter.com/cGraSasEIZ— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) November 16, 2019
Boerne Champion (10-1) finished second in District 14-5A, Division II and finished the regular season as the No. 3 team in the region.
"This might be one of the biggest games in the state of Texas," Whitaker said. "Boerne is the real deal, and they're playing really well right now. We know it's going to be a huge game, and we're going to have to prepare well this week."
“I’m very happy right now, but we have to keep working," Stewart added. "We’re not done yet."
