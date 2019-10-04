PORT LAVACA — The Calhoun Sandcrabs hosted the Alice Coyotes Friday night at Sandcrab Stadium. Both teams were undefeated in district and were both coming off of victories in which they scored over 50 points against their division foes.
With both teams offenses running on all cylinders, it was anticipated to be a shootout between Calhoun’s running attack led by junior Steve Johnson and Alice’s passing game led by senior Isaiah Aguilar. The wild card in this game that nobody saw coming was Calhoun’s defense, who didn’t give up a touchdown to Alice all evening as Calhoun captured a 55-7 District 15-5A, Division II win over the Coyotes.
The game began with Calhoun turning the ball over on downs early in the first.
Then, on Alice’s first offensive play of the night, they tried to catch the Sandcrabs off guard by attempting a flea flicker that resulted in a fumble and gave Calhoun great field position.
Calhoun capitalized on that mistake with Steve Johnson running it in from 24 yards out putting the Sandcrabs up 7-0 early in the 1st.
The second quarter began with Calhoun’s senior quarterback Conner Kestler airing out a touchdown pass to Sean Flores for 75 yards making it 14-0.
The defense held tight against Alice’s quarterback Aguilar, coming up with huge stops whenever the Coyotes would build momentum and a big fumble recovery by senior middle linebacker Cade Kveton.
With 2:23 left in the second quarter, Johnson scored from 3 yards out for his second touchdown of the night, giving the Sandcrabs a 21-0 heading into the half.
Looking to keep playing solid defense, Calhoun’s junior cornerback Jarius Stewart picked off the Coyote’s Aguilar and took it to the house for a 47 yard score making it 28-0 Sandcrabs.
“Everybody was locked in and focused," Stewart said. "Our defensive backs did a really great job tonight."
With the Coyotes reeling, the Sandcrabs kept feeding the ball to fullback Steve Johnson who pounded in his third touchdown from 5 yards out with 6:11 left in the third giving the Sandcrabs a 35-0 cushion.
Alice finally put points on the board when senior wide reciever Weston Moore ran back a 79 yard kickoff return making it 35-7, Calhoun.
Entering the fourth quarter, with Calhoun in complete control of the game, all eyes were on Johnson who was closing in on breaking the all time rushing record in Sandcrabs school history. After a 6-yard run by junior running back Sean Flores, making it 41-7,Johnson broke his biggest run of the night and the school rushing record on a 70 yard dash for his fourth touchdown with 6:26 left in the game, bringing the score to 48-7, Calhoun.
“It’s an amazing feeling, going down in the record books like this, it’s just amazing,” Johnson said. “Especially as a junior. I have another year to go but I can’t let it get to my head, we have a big game coming up Friday,” Johnson added.
“Steve is an outstanding player, he runs hard, and it all starts up front," added Calhoun coach Richard Whitaker. "I’m proud of our offensive line, the last couple years they’ve done a great job blocking for Steve, and of course Conner has to put the ball where it needs to be; it’s a team effort but we’re certainly proud of Steve."
Alice’s turnover woes continued when Calhoun senior linebacker Weston Stavinoha scored the Sandcrab’s final touchdown of the game on a 90 yard fumble recovery, effectively ending the game and cementing Calhoun’s victory.
“Our defense was amazing," Whitaker said. "Alice is averaging over 40 points a game. We only gave up that kickoff return, but our defense shutout a really tough team. I’m so proud of these kids, they fought hard and got big stops when they needed them. It was a great effort by our kids and a great job by our coaching staff to prepare them. We’re going to enjoy tonight’s victory and then we will start game planning for Tuloso-Midway next week."
