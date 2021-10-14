PORT LAVACA — Calhoun has been a sum of its parts for most of the season.
But the Sandcrabs had the whole package for their District 15-4A, Division I game against Tuloso-Midway.
“It’s a major difference when we have our team come together and everybody is working,” said junior Tony Hensley. “It’s a major difference.”
Calhoun (4-2, 2-0) rushed for 556 yards and ran off with a 49-3 win over the Warriors on Thursday night at Sandcrab Stadium.
“This is our fair week and the kids missed some school,” said Calhoun coach Richard Whitaker. “We were really hard on the kids about coming out and executing. I was so afraid about coming out here and being sloppy. I’m proud of them. They came out and got up early and gave us a chance to get on top and we finished things off there in the third quarter.”
Calhoun's Adrian Chambers puts his finger in the air after the Sandcrabs scores another touchdown during Thursday’s District 15-4A, Division I game against Tuloso-Midway at Sandcrab Stadium in Port Lavaca.
Calhoun ran five offensive plays in the first quarter, but scored four touchdowns.
Min Htway ran 73 yards for a touchdown on the Sandcrabs’ first play from scrimmage, and Hensley added a 53-yard touchdown run on their fourth play.
After Ryan Morales kicked a 30-yard field goal for the Warriors (1-6, 0-2), Hensley returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.
“It felt really good to get back in the groove,” Hensley said. “The last few games I’ve kind of been off. It was good to get back and make some plays on offense again.”
“Tony is very explosive,” Whitaker said. “He’s coming on and he’s become a real physical blocker. We’re proud of him. We need to keep him healthy and playing well.”
Calhoun added its final touchdown of the quarter on a 77-yard run by Adrian Chambers.
“We moved the ball around with the quarterback, fullback and slots, and got it in everybody’s hands and did some different things,” Whitaker said. “We feel like we’re doing a good job. That’s kind of our balanced offense where we move the ball around to everybody.”
The Sandcrabs were also more effective on defense, limiting Tuloso-Midway to nine first downs and 40 net rushing yards.
“I feel like we played well, but we can get better,” said senior Kirk Stringham. “Coach (Allen) Salena had a great game plan and we executed what he wanted us to do.”
The Sandcrabs put the finishing touches on the win when they opened the third quarter with a 14-play, 67-yard drive that consumed 10 minutes and 51 seconds before quarterback Jacob Laughlin scored on a 2-yard run.
“I was chewing on kids right and left and my coaches were like, ‘Coach, why are you chewing on kids?’” Whitaker said. “These are the games you chew on them. You’re up big and these are the games to coach them hard. We were able to get that drive and score, and we were able to get our reserves some playing time in the fourth quarter.”
Mike Forman is the sports editor of the Victoria Advocate. Contact him at 361-580-6588 or by email at mforman@vicad.com. Follow him on Twitter at @mikeforman21
