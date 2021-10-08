PORT LAVACA — Calhoun opened District 15-4A, Division I play Friday night running the ball right at Beeville's defense.
Calhoun rushed behind their stout offensive line to the tune of 292 yards in a 36-7 victory at Sandcrab Stadium.
Beeville had several lengthy drives, but was unable to convert the drives into points.
“We didn’t come out with emotion in the first half," said Beeville head coach Chris Soza. "It wasn’t the Trojan team that I am used to. We got the ball into the red zone and just couldn’t put the ball in. Give Calhoun a lot of credit. They have a lot of talent. They are a strong physical football team and they did things right in the first half, and we didn’t.”
Calhoun (3-2, 1-0) scored all of its points in the first and third quarters behind the running of fullback Esteban Cruz.
Midway through the first quarter, Cruz completed a Sandcrab drive with a 5-yard touchdown run.
Beeville (2-4, 0-1) fumbled the football on the first play of its ensuing drive, which was recovered by Calhoun defensive back Terrick Martinez.
Cruz rushed into the end zone on an 8-yard run to put Calhoun up 16-0. The two touchdowns came Calhoun within 75 seconds of each other.
Calhoun welcomed back starting quarterback Jacob Laughlin, who had missed time with an ankle and shoulder injury. Laughlin, like Cruz, ran behind the solid offensive line, finishing with 93 yards on 17 carries.
“I felt like I never missed a step out there," Laughlin said. "It felt like the normal routine that we do. We run these plays in practice all of the time. That’s just what we did in the game tonight, what we do in practice.
“I’m not satisfied," he added. "There’s always room to improve, and that’s what we are going to do. We are going to go in tomorrow and fix our mistakes from tonight and correct them next week."
Late in the first quarter the Calhoun defense held Beeville to a 33-yard field goal attempt. The attempt was blocked and Adrian Chambers returned the ball for a 67-yard score.
Entering the second half with a 20-0 lead, Cruz picked up where he left off, scoring on runs of 14 and 26-yards. He finished his evening with 103 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries.
Beeville's only score came from quarterback Victor Gonzales' 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.
“We talked about it from day one that the most important game of any year is the first district ballgame," said Calhoun head coach Richard Whitaker. "I think starting off 1-0 in district, especially when you only have five district games, is critical. We shot ourselves in the foot a couple times in the first half. I told them at halftime, we have to keep our focus and keep fighting. I thought we played well defensively. We stiffened in the red zone all night and kept them from scoring. I thought the offensive line controlled the ball very well. Cruz was able to find the holes the offensive line created.”
