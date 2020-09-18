PORT LAVACA — Steve Johnson knew his teammates had their work cut out for them Friday evening as Calhoun faced off against the Southwest Preparatory Conference 4A State Champion Bellaire Episcopal Knights.
“Coach scheduled our preseason packed with talent. Playing teams like this will help us be able to compete against any team," Johnson said.
Johnson battled his way all evening through a tough Knight defensive front. He rushed for 151 yards, scoring 3 of the Sandcrabs’ five touchdowns to secure a 34-14 victory.
It was a battle of size and grit in the trenches between Calhoun (3-1) and Episcopal (0-1) all evening.
Episcopal came out of the gate strong handing the ball to their work horse running back Quon Marion (191 yards, 2 touchdowns). Marion capped the Knight’s opening drive with a 14 yard rushing touchdown.
The Sandcrabs' offense responded on their first possession. Seeing that the Knight defense was keying on Johnson, quarterback Jarius Stewart made a great option read, keeping the ball and sprinting 47 yards to tie the game at 7.
The two defenses continued holding down the fort in the 1st half until Calhoun capped their final drive of the half as Johnson dove into the end zone from a yard out, taking his team to the locker room up 13 to 7.
“Our lineman stepped up tremendously, as did our defense, especially against a strong offensive line that they have,” Johnson said.
The Knights' offensive line featured two division 1 college signees. However, they were unable to break through the tough Sandcrabs' defensive front.
The teams traded possessions until the 3:30 mark of the third quarter when Johnson again broke free, this time from 56 yards out, giving Calhoun a 20-7 lead entering the 4th quarter.
Episcopal, continuing to run behind their talented front five, followed the Calhoun touchdown with a Marion 3 yard score. This closed the gap, leaving Calhoun with a 6 point lead.
Johnson, and the Sandcrabs' offensive front, took control of the remainder of the game by continuing to play physical football. The Calhoun offense scored twice on runs of 27 and 58 yards by Johnson. Sealing the door on an Episcopal comeback.
Calhoun head coach Richard Whitaker had to make several adjustments as the Knight defense kept him on his toes.
“They kind of kept me off balance. They came out in a split, we got the split all lined up, then they flipped to a 50 defensive front," Whitaker said.
Mixing up the defensive fronts may have caused Calhoun to make a few adjustments, but it did not hinder their success, especially that of Johnson.
“The first half they did a good job of slowing him in the first half. We got him going in the third and fourth quarters," Whitaker said.
Calhoun will square off against another Houston private school next week as the take on TAAPS powerhouse Houston Second Baptist on the road.
