ALICE — For a moment it looked like the turnover bug had found Calhoun once again.
Backup quarterback Jayce Campos lost a fumble in the second quarter of Friday's Class 4A, Division I bi-district game against Rio Grande City Grulla at Alice's Memorial Stadium.
The Gators had a chance to tie the game at 14, but the Sandcrabs took it right back with Justin Smith's interception off Grulla quarterback Andrew Sanchez.
The play helped put a clamp on the Gators offense as Calhoun scored 56 unanswered points in a 56-14 victory.
The Sandcrabs advance to play Austin LBJ in the area round at a time and place to be determined.
"We were focused on coverage and making sure that the quarterback doesn't scramble outside a lot cause they run the push a lot," Smith said. "The quarterback likes to keep it, pull it, so we were really focused on that."
Smith's interception was one of three turnovers forced by Calhoun. Ayden Maddux had the game's second interception and Darrik Salinas had a fumble return touchdown, both in the third quarter.
But Grulla was the one to strike first, scoring with Omar De La Garza's 57-yard touchdown run on the Gators' opening possession.
The lead was short lived as Calhoun responded with a pair of quick touchdowns from Min Htway of 88 and 49 yards to lead 14-7 after the first.
"Offensively we've been moving the ball well all year long," said Calhoun coach Richard Whitaker. "We kind of shot ourselves in the foot in a lot of games in the red zone and things like that. Tonight we got some explosive plays. Those are the plays we haven't been getting as of late. We've been having to get those 12-, 14-play drives. We got some explosive plays early and then we got some of those drives going later on in the game."
Calhoun's defense tightened up in the second quarter. Led by linebacker Kirk Stringham, the Sandcrabs held Grulla to 193 yards of total offense and did not allow another score until the fourth quarter.
"We had a good game plan coming into this game and we were ready to play," Smith said. "(After the touchdown) we came back and we focused up and we got ready to come back and hit them harder and make sure they didn't do that again."
The defense let Campos — playing for starting quarterback Jacob Laughlin — to settle into the offense.
Campos finished the night with a team-leading 138 rushing yards on 10 carries with touchdowns runs of 24, 51, 1 and 8 yards to put the Sandcrabs up 42-7 midway through the third.
Calhoun finished the night with 486 yards of total offense.
"Our defense got a lot of stops for us," Campos said. "That just gave us momentum to score on offense and do what we do. We just knew we had to score, had to put the ball in the end zone."
The penalties were Whitaker's biggest takeaway from the game as the Sandcrabs committed nine penalties for 70 yards. It's the biggest thing Calhoun wants to fix before playing the No. 1 ranked Jaguars.
"It's just lack of focus," Whitaker said. "When you line up offsides you're not focused. All you got to do is look at the football. When you jump offsides, you're not focusing on what the snap count is. It's just lack of focus and those things, hopefully that can be fixed real simple."
