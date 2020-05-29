University of Houston-Victoria softball coach Lindsey Ortiz announced the signing of Claire Blinka of Port Lavaca to play softball for the Jaguars on Friday.
Blinka is a 2020 graduate of Calhoun High School where she played first base for the Sandies. She was the team’s MVP all four years and earned first team all-district honors her freshman, sophomore and junior years. She was recognized on the Victoria Advocate’s all-area team as a first-team selection her freshman and junior seasons and a second-team pick her sophomore year.
She compiled a .485 batting average with 27 home runs and a .826 slugging percentage and was all-state honorable mention as a freshman.
She was just as successful in the classroom as she was on the field earning academic all-district honors all four years. She was also inducted into the National Honor Society her junior year.
“I chose UHV because it has a great softball program,” said Blinka in making her commitment. “The university also has a really good education program.”
Blinka plans to study education while attending UHV.
