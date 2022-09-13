Calhoun head coach Jenna Buzek knows why her No. 3-ranked team has been so successful this season — their depth.

“We talk about (depth) a lot,” Buzek said. “It’s a big deal for us if one of our players is down, to have somebody else step up and take that spot, and we do have that. We don’t have a shining star, or somebody that we would die without, but we have a lot of consistent, good players that help all the way around.”

This aspect of their game carried the Sandies (23-4, 2-0) to their second district win over No. 7 Orange Grove Tuesday night in four sets (25-20, 25-12, 23-25, 25-17).

“It was a good game," Buzek said. “They were a pretty good team, and it’s always good to beat a team that’s competitive like that, and we haven’t seen that in a while, so it felt really good.”

Three of Calhoun’s hitters ended the game with over 15 kills, while two other players finished with over seven. Sophomore outside hitter Neveah Rangel recorded the team-high of 17.

“I think I played pretty good,” Rangel said. “I had to switch my shots around than what I usually do, because they figured out where I was going to hit eventually.”

Orange Grove (24-5, 1-1) dropped the first two sets, but came back hungry in the third, narrowly winning by two points.

“We had some downsides to our game, especially in the third set, and we just had to fight through and get our energy back to overcome,” said senior outside hitter Morgan Gray, who ended her night with 15 kills and 10 digs.

In the fourth set, the Bulldogs had the Sandies nervous, leading 12-10, however Calhoun went on a 15-5 run to take the set, behind six kills from Rangel.

And not only does Calhoun have depth in the hitting position, but their setters are just as deep.

Sophomore setter Briley Christensen ended her game with a team-high 40 assists, while senior setter Emma Strakos added another 19.

“(Christensen) did a good job,” Buzek said. “Our setters do a good job of getting the hitters the ball when they’re on, and our hitters do a good job of helping them get those assists.”

Their defense also performed at a high level, with sophomore libero Kendal Bargas recording 47 digs, and freshman middle hitter Layla Meyers blocking eight shots, three of which came in the fourth set.

“The win felt great,” Bargas said. “I feel like we’re playing way better as a team right now, than the beginning.”

Calhoun also benefited from its home crowd, which has been showing out the entire season in support of their high-ranked Sandies.

“Our crowds have been coming out to support us, home and away, and it gives us a certain kind of energy that the girls just feed off of," Buzek said.

Non-District

Calhoun 3, Orange Grove 1

Calhoun 25 25 23 25

Orange Grove 20 12 25 17

Highlights: (C) Briley Christensen 40 assists, 18 digs; Nevaeh Rangel 17 kills, 4 digs, 3 block; Kendal Bargas 47 digs, 3 assists, 2 aces; Morgan Gray 15 kills, 10 digs, 2 aces; Emma Strakos 19 assists, 9 digs; Kam Kestler 12 kills, 2 digs; Layla Myers 7 kills, 8 blocks, 4 digs; Leah Lucey 9 kills, 3 digs, 6 blocks; Mia Salazar 1 assist, 7 digs; McKynzie Judd 2 aces, 10 digs; Addison Rodriguez 4 kills, 1 dig; Records: Calhoun 23-4, 2-0; Orange Grove 24-5, 1-1.