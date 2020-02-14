Steve Johnson highlighted his junior season by becoming Calhoun’s all-time rushing leader.
Johnson broke the record of 3,491 yards held by Jakorius Williams by rushing for 324 yards and four touchdowns in the Sandcrabs’ fifth game of the season against Alice.
Johnson went on to rush for a season-total of 2,296 yards and 29 touchdowns to bring his career total to 4,693 yards.
Johnson helped the Sandcrabs win the District 15-5A, Division II championship and advance to the area round of the playoffs before finishing the season with a 9-3 record.
Johnson’s performance led to his selection as the first-team fullback on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A All-State Football Team released Friday.
Johnson was also the first-team fullback on last year’s all-state team.
Victoria West’s Tyvon Hardrick completed his senior season by breaking the city rushing record.
Hardrick rushed for 1,999 yards and 17 touchdowns, bringing his career total to 4,790 yards. The previous record of 4,783 yards was held by West’s Gamarquis Girdy.
Hardrick helped the Warriors rebound from a 1-4 start and advance to the Class 5A, Division I area playoffs before ending the season with a 7-5 record.
Hardrick was a third-team selection at running back on the all-state team.
Calhoun offensive tackles Caleb Harrington and Heath Henke, quarterback Conner Kestler, linebacker Cade Kveton, and defensive back Jarius Stewart earned honorable mention.
West linebacker Jonathan Bucker and defensive back Bryce Sitka also received honorable mention.
Fresno Lone Star senior wide receiver Marvin Mims was selected as the offensive player of the year.
Denton Ryan junior lineman Ja’Tavion Sanders and Abilene Cooper senior defensive back Dylon Davis shared defensive player of the year honors.
Alvin Shadow Creek’s Brad Butler was named coach of the year.
