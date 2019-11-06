PORT LAVACA — Calhoun quarterback Conner Kestler had an idea he might have a productive game against San Antonio Southside.
Southside’s defense was keying on Calhoun fullback Steve Johnson.
“They just weren’t taking me that night and Steve was taking a few hits for me,” Kestler said. “The guys on the edge were blocking for me.”
Kestler carried 25 times for 271 yards and five touchdowns, completed 3 of 4 passes for 93 yards and one touchdown, and threw for a two-point conversion to lead the Sandcrabs to a 57-27 District 15-5A, Division II win.
“We knew Southside was going to be very conscious of taking out the fullback and we had some good schemes for Conner,” said Calhoun coach Richard Whitaker. “His surrounding cast did a great job of helping him out and he played big last Friday.”
Kestler, a senior, helped Calhoun improve to 5-1 in district heading into Friday’s game against Corpus Christi Calallen at Sandcrab Stadium.
Kestler’s performance also led to his selection as the Class 5A Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week.
“It’s crazy,” Kestler said. “I never dreamed I’d get an award like this. But football is more of a team sport. Without all my guys, I wouldn’t have gotten this award.”
Kestler has made big strides since taking over as the starting quarterback as a junior.
He has rushed for 1,143 yards and 23 touchdowns in Calhoun’s option offense this season.
“Conner is kind of a quiet guy,” Whitaker said. “It’s been funny all-year long he’s probably talking to me more this year on the sideline than I’ve talked to him the last three years. He comes over now and really gets involved in the game and that’s great. It just shows how much confidence he has now in what we’re doing.”
The Sandcrabs head into the Calallen game averaging 518.7 yards of offense and 56 points per game.
“We had that one bad loss to Mexico (Nuevo Leon) early in the year, but other than that we’ve just been going through teams,” Kestler said. “I think we’re just as good if not better than last year’s team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.