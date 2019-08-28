PORT LAVACA — Cade Kveton isn’t taking his senior season at Calhoun for granted.
Kveton knows from personal experience how life can change in the blink of an eye.
Kveton was working on his family’s property in June of 2018 when disaster struck.
“A pin was stuck in a three-point hookup, so I took a hammer to hit it out,” Kveton said. “I hit, and the hammer chipped and went in my (right) eye.”
Kveton was rushed to the emergency room at the Jackson County Hospital in Edna, and his mother, Dee Anna, put antibiotic drops in his eye every hour to prevent an infection before heading to Retina Consultants of Houston for surgery the next day.
Dr. Rosa Kim was able to successfully remove the metal, which was a millimeter away from leaving Kveton totally blind in the right eye.
She also told Kveton and his family that he was unlikely to ever play sports again.
“We knew that he would be devastated,” Dee Anna Kveton said, “because sports were such a big part of his life.”
Kveton wasn’t about to give up on playing football and baseball for the Sandcrabs, especially after making the varsity as a sophomore.
“My doctor was really hesitant to let me play,” he said. “I knew I was going to play the whole time. It was just a matter of when she was going to release me.”
Kveton’s recovery wasn’t easy and continues on a daily basis.
He has been left with 20/70 vision with a contact lens in his right eye. He underwent a second surgery in December to remove the silicon oil that had been placed in his eye to help the healing process.
Kveton had to lie face down for nearly two weeks after the surgery, and had to sleep face down on a lounger for eight months.
“The only sight he has out of the eye is he can tell you how many fingers you’re holding up if you’re about five feet away,” Dee Anna Kveton said. “He doesn’t see the fingers; he sees light between the fingers.”
But Kveton refused to give up on athletics, and Kim cleared him to play football provided he wear a protective visor the week before last year’s season opener against Victoria West.
“The doctor said the danger of him having another injury to the eye…honestly he’s lost almost all vision to that eye anyway,” Dee Anna Kveton said. “He wasn’t going to injure that eye any further. The danger would be in his good eye. That’s why she insisted on him wearing a visor so that good eye was protected.”
Kveton admits the visor took some getting used to, but otherwise felt comfortable being back on the field.
“I was not hesitant,” he said. “I was a little worried, but it wasn’t too bad. Depth perception was the main thing. It really affects me more with smaller objects. Playing linebacker doesn’t affect me too much unless there’s a pass coming my way. The ball just looks farther than it really is. It took awhile for me to get used to that.”
Dee Anna Kveton has noticed only few changes in her son’s game since the injury occurred.
“There are some rare occasions,” she said. “He might be just a tad bit slower because there might be a little hesitation there. Sometimes when he blitzes it almost looks like his angle isn’t physically right.”
But Kveton still led the Sandcrabs with 154 tackles, including 22 for a loss during last season’s run to the Class 5A, Division II quarterfinals.
He was named the District 15-5A most valuable linebacker, was a first-team selection on the Advocate’s all-area team, and earned second-team all-state honors.
“It’s just remarkable for him to come back and have the season like he did,” said Calhoun head football coach Richard Whitaker. “He’s a leader out there. He gets people lined up in the right spots. It’s great having him out there. He has a pretty good understanding of what we want to accomplish on defense.”
Kveton also pitches and plays first base for the Calhoun baseball team, but struggled at the plate last season before improving somewhat for his summer travel team.
“Baseball has been harder,” said Keveton, who hits and throws left-handed. “It’s my lead eye so it’s not that bad. It’s my depth perception that’s messed up. I just have to time it better and not rely on sight.”
Kveton continues to receive treatment from Drs. Joseph Parker and George Boozalis at the Victoria Eye Center, and he puts four different prescription drugs into his eye every day.
“He will probably have inflammation in his eye and be on prescription eye drops for the rest of his life,” Dee Anna Kveton said.
But Kveton is thankful to be able to play his senior season with his teammates, which begins Friday night at Victoria’s Memorial Stadium against Victoria West.
“Kade’s not a very ebullient person,” Dee Anna Kveton said. “He doesn’t get excited easily. I think it really is a testament to his character and his strength that he’s been able to maintain his optimism and his strength.”
