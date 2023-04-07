KATY — The Calhoun boys have found a way to win 20 different times this season.

Despite playing better than its opponent at stretches, the Sandcrabs weren’t able to find a way to win on Friday night, as they fell to Lumberton 2-1 in the Class 4A regional semifinal at Katy Legacy Stadium.

“We played a great game and we still lost,” said Calhoun head coach Esequiel Quiralte. “We controlled the midfield, we had possession.”

After allowing a Lumberton (21-1-3) goal 18 minutes into the game, the Sandcrabs (20-5-2) fought back until junior forward John Moreno was able to get behind the defense and put one in the back of the net at the 45th minute.

“That goal really did give us some motivation to the point where we could have won,” he said.

However, Lumberton answered with a goal off of a free kick from senior midfielder Luke Hansen 18 minutes later, which would decide the game.

“We played with whatever we had and we tried and tried, but at the end of the day we couldn’t make it and honestly I’m proud of this team and I’m going to miss them a lot,” Moreno said.

In the second half the Sandcrabs recorded six shots on goal compared to three from Lumberton.

"We had a good talk during halftime and we spoke about the importance of coming back stronger in the second," Quiralte said.

“Second half we got control of the game, but this is what happens in soccer,” Quiralte said. “Sometimes you play good and you lose the game. Sometimes you don’t play that good and you win the game, so it was one of those games for us tonight.”

The loss ended the deepest run in program history. Its previous deepest runs came the past two seasons in the area round.

“I told them that I’m really proud of them," Quiralte said. "I'm proud of them in the way they work everyday, so they deserve my recognition, my admiration and my respect, because this is one of the best teams, if not the best, that I’ve coached."