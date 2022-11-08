GOLIAD — Calhoun’s 2022 season was full of firsts.
It was the first time that the Sandies were ranked No. 2 in the Texas Girls Coaches Association state rankings and first time since 2011 that they advanced to the regional quarterfinals.
However, the Sandies’ memorable season came to an end during Tuesday night’s Class 4A regional quarterfinal match, as they fell to Pleasanton in four sets (25-22, 21-25, 17-25, 22-25).
“Of course whenever you lose a game, you feel like they can do better,” said Calhoun head coach Jenna Buzek. “There were moments in there where they had sparks of really good bright spots, so the fact that we just played throughout the game, didn’t completely give up, I thought that was a good, positive thing.”
After winning a close first set against the Eagles (43-3), the Sandies were just two sets away from advancing to the regional tournament in San Antonio.
However, the Eagles posed a challenge for the Sandies (35-6) in the next two sets, opening up the match-swinging third set on a 14-6 run.
“Sometimes when you get that one game under your belt you think you can relax, and I think that that’s what probably happened,” Buzek said. “We just relaxed a little bit, and against a team like that you just can’t do that.”
The Sandies’ play at the net especially struggled against a Pleasanton front line lead by outside hitters Sadie McAda and Victoria Urbanczyk, who combined for 10 kills in the fourth and final set.
“We definitely prepared for them in practice, but they are very talented young ladies,” Buzek added. “Sometimes when it’s in a game situation like that, they just pull out a lot of stuff and you're having trouble stopping them.”
"We knew what they were going to do," said middle hitter Kamryn Kestler. "I think it just came down to us not finishing throughout the set and not finishing through the points and letting him have things that they shouldn't have won."
Calhoun senior outside hitter Morgan Gray, who ended the match with a team-high 14 kills, was also disappointed that Calhoun’s hitters were outperformed by Pleasanton’s.
“It was definitely an off day.” Gray said. “We did the best we could, but I feel like our hitters shut down. They didn’t keep hitting and we started tipping more.”
Despite the loss, Buzek was proud of the way that her girls fought during the entire season.
“This is a really good group, and a really good senior class to lead them," she said. "I’m very proud of them and what they’ve done throughout this whole year.”
Calhoun’s senior class consisted of four players, including Kestler, who ended Tuesday's match with 10 kills and four blocks.
“This season has been really good,” she said. “Our team has done amazing things, and even though we lost tonight it’s still a win for the season because we’ve made history at our school and done things that teams haven’t done in a long time.”
Class 4A Regional Quarterfinal
Pleasanton 3, Calhoun 1
Pleasanton 22 25 25 25
Calhoun 25 21 17 22
Highlights: (C) Addison Rodriguez 2 kills, 1 assist, 3 digs; Briley Christensen 17 assists, 16 digs; Emma Strakos 1 ace, 1 kill, 13 assists, 14 digs; Kam Kestler 10 kills, 4 blocks, 1 assist, 5 digs; Kendal Bargas 3 kills, 40 digs, 6 assist; Layla Myers 4 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist, 2 digs; Leah Lucey 5 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs; McKynzie Judd 12 digs; Mia Salazar 7 digs; Morgan Gray 14 kills, 13 digs; Nevaeh Rangel 7 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Records: Calhoun 35-6, Pleasanton 43-2