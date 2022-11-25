JOURDANTON — Preparation is paramount for football teams that look to further their season deep into the playoffs.
Longtime Calhoun head coach Richard Whitaker, who has coached 15 different Sandcrabs teams into the postseason, knows this first hand.
“You’ve got to prepare great every day for great teams, and as you go further in the playoffs things get tougher,” he said.
Unfortunately for Whitaker and his 2022 squad, he didn’t think it prepared properly for Friday night’s Class 4A, Division l regional semifinal game against Boerne, as it fell 51-0, ending its memorable year in the third round after starting the season 0-7.
“For whatever reason our minds weren’t focused, we weren’t there (during practice) on Tuesday and it showed big time tonight,” Whitaker said.
Calhoun faced off against Boerne during Friday's Class 4A, Division I regional semifinal game at Indian Stadium in Journdanton. Despite the odds the Sandcrabs faced this season, Boerne dominated and won 51-0.
“We got whipped today. That’s the bottom line,” he added. “We played a much superior ball club that was a lot more physical than us.”
The Sandcrabs were outplayed from the first time Boerne touched the ball.
The Greyhounds opened up the game with an 11-play, 64-yard touchdown drive which consisted of six running plays and five passing plays — a taste of what they would serve the Sandcrab defense the rest of the night.
“They came down first drive, second drive, they just kept scoring and kept firing off,” said senior outside linebacker Alek Luna.
The Sandcrabs defense ended the game allowing eight touchdowns and 505 yards of total offense from the Greyhounds.
Boerne sophomore quarterback Jaxon Baize ended the game completing 15 of his 21 passes for 219 yards and three touchdowns, while the Greyhounds' running game added 286 yards and five touchdowns.
“They’re very balanced,” Luna said. “You just have to give them credit they’re really good, as good as they said they were and they were just a tough team to play.”
Whitaker thought that his defense was outmatched, especially up front with the Greyhounds offensive line.
“When you control the line of scrimmage you (have) all the options you want to,” he said. “You can throw it around and run around all you want to and that’s what happened.”
The Calhoun offense didn’t fare any better.
The Sandcrabs were forced to three-and-outs on their first three drives of the game, only totaling 32 yards of offense in the first half.
“I just don’t think we were executing how we should have,” said sophomore quarterback Alex Parker."
They ended the game with 145 yards of total offense, led by junior running back Jayce Campos, who carried the ball 12 times for 48 yards.
Despite the loss, Whitaker and the rest of the Sandcrabs were proud of what they accomplished after their early season struggles.
“This game is disappointing the way we finished the season,” Whitaker said. “But it does not take away from what these kids have done over the last five weeks. It’s been a very special run and it’s been a great group of kids.”
Luna, who is one of 19 players in the senior class, was glad to help the Sandcrabs on their run.
"Our five game streak from three district games that we had to win and the past two playoff games they were just absolutely fun," he said. "We played our hearts out just like we did all year."