PORT LAVACA – Calhoun's scrimmage against Columbia scheduled for Thursday at Sandcrab Stadium has been canceled.
Calhoun also had its Week 1 game on Aug. 28 against Geronimo Navarro at Sandcrab Stadium canceled.
The Week 1 game was canceled after 10 staff members and eight students in extracurricular activities in the Navarro school district tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Calhoun is seeking a scrimmage for this week and a Week 1 game.
For information, call Calhoun athletic director and head football coach Richard Whitaker at 361-552-3629.
