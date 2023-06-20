Calhoun isn’t a team that showcases its passing game often during the season.

Over their 13 total games in 2022, the Sandcrabs completed just 16 of their 50 pass attempts for 387 yards.

Despite this, Calhoun is once again competing in 7on7 football during the summer, going up against Edna, El Campo and Victoria East over a three-week period at Memorial Stadium.

"It's different, but it's fun too once you get the chance to sling the ball around," said Sandcrabs' quarterback Alex Parker.

On Monday, the Sandcrabs dropped both of their games, the first to El Campo 14-8 and the second to East 23-19. Still, Calhoun is using 7on7 as a way to prep their defense and skill positions for the upcoming season.

“(We’ve learned) a lot of defensive coverages and better route running,” said rising sophomore Izaiah Cabrales. “We’re just working on everything individually. Everybody needs to get better, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Cabrales, who played as a receiver and defensive back on Monday, caught two touchdowns, both being long balls from Parker.

Parker, who took over the Sandcrabs’ offense towards the latter part of last season, is entering 2023 with confidence after helping lead the team to the regional semifinal round.

He finished last season throwing for 238 yards and four touchdowns, and running for another 404 yards and four touchdowns.

“The experience from last year is definitely going to help me this upcoming season, because I’m already going to go into the season with seven or eight games of experience,” he said. “I feel like I’m prepared and ready to go."

For the upcoming season the Sandcrabs will be without offensive weapons like Tony Hensley, who led the team with 12 touchdowns and recorded 856 rushing yards.

However, Parker is looking forward to the weapons that he'll have this year, including Cabrales who's making the move up from the freshman team.

"I'm glad that I have players that go out there and make plays," Parker said.