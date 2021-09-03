PORT LAVACA — Esteban Cruz was one of the many faces Calhoun coach Richard Whitaker looked to lead the Sandcrabs' offense in 2021.
Cruz, who plays linebacker for the defense, stepped into the fullback spot and rushed for 90 yards and one touchdown in the 33-28 season opening win at Navarro.
Coming into Friday's home opener against Stafford, Cruz was excited to play his first game at Sandcrab Stadium as a senior.
"Everybody right now is doubting us saying since our fullback has been gone and our quarterback's been gone, they've been saying we're not going to be no good," Cruz said. "Everybody's been doubting us but we take that as motivation and we do the best we can do."
Cruz led the Calhoun (2-0) offense with 140 rushing yards and one touchdown on 23 carries as the Sandcrabs beat Stafford 21-14 — their fourth straight win over the Spartans.
Calhoun looked to be cruising after speeding through the first half and leading 14-0 with touchdown runs from Cruz and Tony Hensley.
Hensley's interception off Stafford (0-2) quarterback Brayden Batiste set up his 24 yard touchdown run, and ensuing two-point conversion run, to give the Sandcrabs the halftime lead.
"We knew this team would be very athletic, so we knew we had to keep our stamina up," Hensley said. "Nothing in this game was going to be easy."
Hensley, a junior, was another new face getting playing time on both sides of the ball for Calhoun.
But despite the quick start, Calhoun had to overcome two lost fumbles — four total — as Stafford found success in the second half.
The Spartans got on the board with Terrance Woods' 12 yard rushing touchdown in the third quarter and made it a 7-point game with Terrence Lewis' fourth quarter touchdown catch.
"We're still getting better each week," Whitaker said. "We had a quarterback play tonight that hadn't played all year, we had a left tackle that hadn't played all year and we're going to get better each week. Stafford has a really good football team, they're so athletic and fast, they made a lot of plays. I was not happy with the third quarter offensive performance."
With Calhoun needing an insurance run, and Stafford crowding the box, a pair of 29 yard passes passes from senior quarterback Jacob Laughlin got the Sandcrabs needed insurance.
The first to Adrain Chambers put the Sandcrabs in Spartan territory and set up Chambers' 14 yard touchdown run.
The second, to Hensley, got Calhoun out of its own red zone and helped the Sandcrabs run out the clock and preserve the 21-14 win.
"Right now we look so good on five plays in a row and then we have three plays in a row where we're blowing assignments at the line," Whitaker said. "Just consistency, that's what we talked about last week. We had some good drives and some terrible drives. So right now we just want to find consistency."
With smaller numbers, Calhoun is looking the leaders on its team to play both sides of the ball and they will be needed when the Sandcrabs travel to El Campo on Friday.
Calhoun won 39-27 last season and will need everyone on its game to beat the No. 3 ranked Ricebirds.
"We just got to get closer together and know each other's game," Cruz said. "Last year our offensive line was perfect. We've got to do the same thing this year."
Peter is a Sports Reporter whose feature writing has been recognize by the APSE.
