PORT LAVACA — When Calhoun overcame an early fumble to beat Rio Grande City Grulla, it felt like the Sandcrabs had turned a corner.
Calhoun committed 13 turnovers prior to last Friday’s fumble, and could pin losses to Corpus Christi Miller and Calallen on the turnover bug.
“Turnovers have played a big part in our game all season,” said Calhoun quarterback Jacob Laughlin. “Coach [Richard] Whitaker says there’s always five plays that determine a football game and a lot of the games we’ve lost have been to turnovers. We wanted to win the turnover battle.”
Calhoun (6-4) is well aware it can’t afford those mistakes in Friday’s Class 4A, Division I area round playoff game against top-ranked Austin LBJ (11-0) at Yoakum’s Bulldog Stadium.
The Sandcrabs understand they have to play their best game of the season to have a chance against the Jaguars, who have forced 28 turnovers this season.
“That’s the only chance we have,” Whitaker said. “The best defense we can play this week is ball control on offense. We’ve gotta make first downs, be patient and watch the clock. We’ve gotta milk the clock and take care of the football. If we do that, I think we’ll find ourselves in a big football game.”
LBJ touts a high-octane offense that is averaging 47.5 points and 445.5 yards per game. That’s not to say the Jaguars haven’t been challenged this season, though.
In games against Canyon Lake and Liberty Hill, who run offenses similar to Calhoun, LBJ won by one touchdown in each contest.
With its triple-option offense, Calhoun hopes it can follow the blueprint laid out by the Hawks and Panthers to give itself a chance on Friday.
“We have a lot of confidence,” Whitaker added. “I’ve watched teams run the ball against them all year long and keep the game close. We think we run the football as well as anybody, so it gives us a lot of confidence. Our worst enemy this year has been ourselves with penalties and turnovers. We clean that up, we’ll give ourselves a chance to have a good game.”
In order to slow the Jaguars’ offense, Calhoun has to find a way to create turnovers on defense to allow its offense to chew clock as Whitaker wants.
Calhoun was able to capitalize on turnovers against Grulla thanks to the offense avoiding turnovers, unlike previously this season.
Seeing the offense reward the defense’s play was a shot in the arm for the Sandcrabs.
“It really helps the whole team if we see a big drive or anything like that. It really gets us hyped up and ready to play,” said senior Justin Smith. “We’re gonna try to stay with them and get a few interceptions, just like last game.”
