PORT LAVACA – Steve Johnson set Calhoun’s career rushing record during his junior season.
Johnson is hopeful he’ll have the opportunity to add to his totals as a senior.
“These past couple of years, I feel like there’s just something that I’ve been missing that I haven’t realized,” Johnson said. “This year, I’m trying to accomplish what I can to complete that feeling.”
Johnson understands the Sandcrabs’ chance of getting back on the field depends in a large part on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calhoun is doing its best to be ready if the season begins on time, and has been back on the field doing strength and conditioning drills that resumed Monday.
“All we can do is prepare,” said Calhoun coach Richard Whitaker. “You’ve got to be ready right now. The UIL – the last thing they told us was Aug. 3, so that’s what I’ve been telling the kids. That’s our target date. We’ve got to be ready to go then. If that changes, then we’ll adapt and prepare for the next thing.”
The last time Johnson competed in a UIL competition was at the Jack Adcock Gobbler Relays in Cuero in March. He has been exercising on his own while working at H-E-B.
“It’s been rough because it’s been up and down,” he said. “You get a chance to come in here and work out and the next second you’ve got to stop and all you can do is work at home. You come back and you’re sore for the next few days. Pushups, sit-ups and pull-ups and all that stuff only get you so far.”
Sport specific drills have been helpful for senior Jarius Stewart, who will make the transition from slotback to quarterback this season.
Stewart played quarterback in middle school and as a freshman, but last took a snap in one game as a sophomore.
“It’s not that bad,” Stewart said. “I’ve just got to get used to it a little bit more. I just have to get my reads right. If I get my reads right, I’ll be all right.”
Whitaker has been pleased with Stewart’s progress, and the overall condition of the team considering the circumstances.
“We were a little out of shape,” Whitaker said. “We gave them workouts, but the running part is hard. That was tough on them. But they wanted to be back here and were tired of being locked down. We’ve had good numbers all summer. They were ready to get back out here.”
Stewart knows the Sandcrabs have some catching up to do to reach their full potential.
“I expect us to make the playoffs as usual and make a good run,” he said. “We’re just trying to get as strong and as fast as we can be. As a whole, we need to be conditioned so when the fourth quarter comes we’ll be ready to play and finish it off.”
Calhoun won a district title last season before being eliminated in the area round of the playoffs. The Sandcrabs dropped from Class 5A, Division II to Class 4A, Division I in the last realignment, and are ranked No. 5 in the Texas Football preseason poll.
But Calhoun's road didn’t get any easier as No. 4 Corpus Christi Calallen and No. 7 Corpus Christi Miller also dropped and landed in the same district.
“We’ve still got a lot to prove,” Johnson said. “These last couple of years, I feel like we didn’t end with the bang we wanted to end with. Coming up through middle school, we’ve all accomplished things. People in CYFL won Super Bowls. I feel like we’ve got something to prove.”
Whitaker knows Calhoun’s best opportunity to play this season is to remain healthy. As a result, he mandates players wear masks during workouts, and urges them to do so when they leave school.
“We talk about it every day,” Whitaker said. “I just think if we have a chance, we have to do our part and if we’re not doing our part, than why are we up here working out. That’s something we preach every day is kids wearing masks and social distancing and doing what they’re asked to do, and that’s the only way we’re going to beat this stuff and get back to normal.”
