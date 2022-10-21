BEEVILLE — The Calhoun Sandcrabs walked into Beeville’s Veterans Memorial Stadium and stunned the Trojans with a 24-21 district win.
Despite turning the ball over on three consecutive possessions, the Sandcrab defense held on for the victory.
Jayce Campos scored what would be the winning touchdown on a 4 yard run early in the third quarter.
The Calhoun Sandcrabs clung to a 17-14 halftime lead in their attempt to upset Beeville.
Calhoun had success behind their offensive front in the first half, with quarterback Alex Parker scoring on touchdown runs of 12 yards and 4 yards.
Beeville’s Isaiah Gonzales and Darion Perez each scored on rushing touchdowns.
Ta Moo’s 33-yard field goal put the Sandcrabs up heading intro the half.
The Trojans entered Friday tied for first in District 15-4A, Division I, while Calhoun dropped its first two district games to La Vernia and Pleasanton.
Perez entered Friday with five interceptions for Beeville to lead the area.
Perez, Trey Barefield and Gonzalez led the Trojans’ three-headed backfield with each rushing for over 200 yards this season. Gonzalez leads the team with 363 yards and seven touchdowns.
Calhoun’s Jayce Campos had 513 yards and three touchdowns entering Friday’s game.