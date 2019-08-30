For Conner Kestler, it was the perfect start to his senior season.
Kestler ran the ball 20 times for 194 yards and five touchdowns in his first game as a senior, leading Calhoun to a season-opening 61-28 win over Victoria West.
Even with his success, he wanted to give the credit to his teammates.
“It was a lot of fun running around tonight," Kestler said. "But everything I did was because of my line. They’re the reason we rushed for so many yards tonight, and they deserve all the credit.”
Calhoun answers with a Kessler TD. 21-7 Sandcrabs. 8:16 left at n 2Q. pic.twitter.com/VOFIyjbIqU— thomasrmartinez (@thomasrmartinez) August 31, 2019
It was all Calhoun from the start. The Sandcrabs dominated the first quarter, outscoring the Warriors 14-0. But West battled back in the second, scoring 28 points to trim Calhoun’s lead to 34-28 at the half.
West recovers a fumble late in half and scores on third and long with 9 seconds left. pic.twitter.com/tOt1mG69kH— thomasrmartinez (@thomasrmartinez) August 31, 2019
In the second half, however, the Sandcrabs ran away with it, scoring 27 unanswered points.
“I’m proud of the way our defense stepped up tonight,” said Calhoun head coach Richard Whitaker. “West have a tough running back, a tough quarterback and are a really good team. And for our defense to get a shutout in that second half, I’m just so proud of that."
Connor Kessler postgame interview. pic.twitter.com/WVHK8Cfz4B— thomasrmartinez (@thomasrmartinez) August 31, 2019
Whitaker wanted to see how a young secondary and offensive line would perform for the Sandcrabs, and he was encouraged by how the game went.
“A couple kids in the secondary really stepped up,” he said. “Adrian Chambers played great tonight, and he’s just a sophomore; some of our concerns were with young kids in the secondary, but I thought a couple of them played really well tonight. And on the offensive line, we played great tonight with four new starters, so we can only get better there.”
Turnovers were a problem for both sides. Calhoun gave the ball away four times but also forces four fumbles and three turnover on downs by the Warriors. The Sandcrabs also recovered two onside kicks.
“We can’t turn the ball over like that and expect to win games,” said West head coach Courtney Boyce. “Our defense made plays for us in the first half and kept us in the game. We forced turnovers, and our offense was able to find life and bring us within six at one point. But you just have to hold onto the football.”
Tyvon Hardrick leads the Warriors on the field for their season opener against Calhoun. pic.twitter.com/gaj0uGjr6B— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) August 31, 2019
Tyvon Hardrick led the way for the West offense, running for 166 yards and a touchdown, while Donovan Harris threw for 99 yards and two touchdowns while adding 34 yards and another score rushing. West senior wide receiver Jonathon Buckner ended the night with five carries for 21 yards.
West receiver Jonathon Buckner on moving on to next week after the teams loss fo Calhoun. pic.twitter.com/dvGGnJKvsi— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) August 31, 2019
“We were getting off the line fast,” said Buckner. “When we played fast, good things happened for us. But we started to get tired in the second half and just put our heads down, and that can’t happen. We have to move on to next week and start fixing those mental mistakes we made.”
Senior safety Bryce Sitka said West showed a lot of fight in the game.
“We came out strong in the second half and never quit, even when the score got lopsided,” Sitka said. "I’m happy that we went through this and that I know I can count on every one of my teammates to not stop until the clock hits zero.”
West safety Bryce Sitka said the team never gave up in their loss to Calhoun. pic.twitter.com/WIUFhSttE2— Tyler Tyre (@TylerTyre) August 31, 2019
And even in the loss, Boyce found positives to take from West’s performance.
“This was a good physical test for us,” he said. “Calhoun is an offense unlike any other. But this team improved throughout the week, and they showed fight tonight. We just can’t continue to turn the ball over and continue to put our defense in bad situations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.