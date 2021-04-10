PORT LAVACA — Calhoun has found success on the diamond this year.
The Sandcrabs sit in second place in District 26-4A, behind only No. 2 ranked Sinton and have continued to get better throughout the season.
"There's been a lot of improvement with the team this year," said senior pitcher and shortstop Dalton Alford. "We've improved as a team together, the bats have come a long way and the fielding too. There's some things that we need to fix here and there but we keep getting better as we get closer to playoffs."
The Sandcrabs, fresh off a 10-0 win over West Oso on Friday night, put together another strong game against Victoria West on Saturday, taking home a 10-0 non-district victory in five innings over the Warriors on Saturday at Sandcrab Field.
Alford pitched five shutout innings, striking out six and allowing just one hit to lead the way.
"Since this wasn't a district game I really just came out here looking at it as practice and I wanted to work on and perfect some things," Alford said. "I know that I need to keep doing better and I just really wanted to make sure I came out and performed."
West put men on first and second in the top of the first inning, but Alford induced a double play ball to get out of the jam.
Blane Zeplin pitched two strong innings for West to start, allowing one base runner and striking out two. Zeplin was pulled in the third inning as Brayden Goode took the mound to work on coming in in relief.
"Blane did a good job and is getting better," said West head coach Manuel Alvarado. "He got a little bit of work in and that's what I wanted to see from him going into next week. He did a good job of coming out and commanding his pitches so that was good to see from him today."
Calhoun scored two runs in the bottom of the third, the first on a fly ball that dropped in front of center fielder Tyler Blaschke and the second on a line drive from Alford.
West loaded the bases with one out in the top of the fourth and looked set to respond, but Alford struck out Luke Hernandez and got a pop out from Blaschke to end the inning.
"We've been trying to get better with our situational hitting for a while now," said senior third baseman Cobey Wasicek. "Personally I think we just need to be calm and trust each other and get to work. I think what we have lacked is just that trust and if we start doing that and all work together and trust then I think we'll start winning.
Calhoun opened things up in the bottom of the fourth, scoring eight runs, as Sean Flores hit a grand slam in the inning and Alford pitched a three up, three down inning to close things out.
"We just got more comfortable as the game went on and we were able to put the ball in play," Alford said. "Earlier in the season we were struggling with swinging the bat but we just have kept improving as things have gone on."
The win was the fourth straight for the Sandcrabs, while the Warriors have now dropped seven straight.
"We just have to get back to work and put this behind us Wasichek said. "We have to lick our wounds, heal up and get back to work and focus on what's ahead of us. We can't stay down on ourselves and think about these last few games."
Non-District
Calhoun 10, Victoria West 0
Calhoun: 002 8X - 10 7 1
West: 000 00 - 0 1 2
W: Dalton Alford. L: Brayden Goode. Highlights: (C) Dalton Alford 5 IP, 6 SO, 1 H, 2 BB, 2-for-3, 2 RBI's; Sean Flores 2-for-3, 4 RBI's, 2 R; John Ruiz, 1-for-2, 1 RBI; Sebastian Madera, 1-for-1, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB; (W) Blane Zeplin, 2 IP, 2 SO, 1-for-1. Records: Calhoun 13-8, 6-2; West 10-13, 2-7.
