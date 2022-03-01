EDINBURG — The Calhoun girls powerlifting team punched 13 tickets to the state meet and won the Region V, Division II championship at Bert Ogden Arena on Tuesday.
Beeville qualified six lifters for the state meet.
The Sandies got first place finishes from Alexis Iglesias in the 97-pound weight class and Geraldine Tafolla in 123.
Iglesias lifted a total of 715 pounds to win by 65 pounds in her class. Tafolla posted a total weight of 820 to edge out Beeville’s Annica Gonzales by five pounds.
Also qualifying in 123 was Payton Cox who surpassed the class’ state-qualifying minimum weight of 725 with a total of 765.
Picking up second place finishes for Calhoun were Victoria Varela in 105, Raelin Luna in 114, Kennedi Butcher in 220 and Angelina Calzada in 259.
Sophie Sanchez was the other second place finish for the Lady Trojans, lifting 885 pounds to beat Crystal City’s Marissa Ramirez by five pounds.
Beeville’s Angelica Beltran finished third in 148 with a total of 935. The Sandies qualified three lifters in the same class with Hser Ther, Jasmine Perez and Zariah Gonzalez each meeting the state-qualifying minimum weight of 800 pounds for the class.
Of Calhoun’s 13 qualifiers, seven met or surpassed the state-qualifying minimum. Four of Beeville’s six surpassed the minimum.
Calhoun scored 41 points as a team to beat Robstown by 20 points.
The girls state meet runs March 16-19 at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi.
Area State Qualifiers
97: Alexis Iglesias, Calhoun; 105: Victoria Varela, Calhoun; 114: Raelin Luna, Calhoun; Alizen Moreno, Beeville; Amy Hernandez, Calhoun; 123: Geraldine Tafolla, Calhoun; Annica Gonzales, Beeville; Payton Cox, Calhoun; 132: Destyni Briseno, Calhoun; 148: Angelica Beltran, Beeville; Hser Ther, Calhoun; Jasmine Perez, Calhoun; Zariah Gonzalez, Calhoun; 165: Jaycee Barnes, Calhoun; 181: Sophie Sanchez, Beeville; 220: Kennedi Butcher, Calhoun; Mikaitlyn Anderson, Beeville; Mya Martin, Beeville; 259: Angelina Calzada, Calhoun.
- denotes Top 2 finish
