ABILENE — Calhoun’s Chase Chapa and Yorktown’s Jacob Guerrero won their respective weight classes at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association state meet Saturday at the Taylor Expo Center.
Chapa won the 123-pound class in Division II with a total lift of 1,200 pounds.
Guerrero won the 114-pound class in Division III with a total lift of 905 pounds.
Calhoun’s Jakob Cortez finished fourth in the 148-pound class with a total lift of 1,340 pounds.
The Sandcrabs placed sixth in the Division II team standings, and the Wildcats were 10th in the Division III team standings.
Kenedy’s Joseph Luna and Louise’s Daniel Gaona III earned fourth-place finishes in Division III.
Luna had a total lift 1,470 pounds in the 275-pound class, and Gaona had a total lift of 1,410 pounds in the 242-pound class.
Flatonia’s Taden Alvarado and Josh Ramirez and Kenedy’s Alex Sanchez finished fifth in Division III.
Alvarado had a total lift of 1,480 pounds in the super-heavyweight class, Ramirez had a total lift of 1,375 pounds in the 220-pound class, and Sanchez had a total lift of 1,115 pounds in the 148-pound class.
