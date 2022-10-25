PORT LAVACA — Gage Spencer’s senior season has not gone the way he expected.

Calhoun lost its first seven games before defeating Beeville last Friday night.

“I’ve missed seeing the older guys because that’s who I learned from,” Spencer said. “I miss watching them perform because they could do it. It’s really weird having to teach the younger guys now. It’s been flipped around.”

Spencer has set a good example for his teammates and ensured he will have the opportunity to play next season by committing to the Air Force Academy.

The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Spencer also had offers from North Texas and Tulsa, but decided Air Force was the best place to continue his academic and athletic career.

“Air Force Academy, from what I’ve heard and what I’ve seen, is going to give me one of the best educations I can get in the United States,” Spencer said. “Considering my other options, I wouldn’t have been happy with myself going anywhere else.”

Calhoun head coach Richard Whitaker has been impressed with Spencer’s performance over the past three seasons.

“He’s worked extremely hard and offseason powerlifting has been a big part of his life the last three years and he had some offers to other colleges and when he went to Air Force he came back and just loved it,” Whitaker said. “I felt like in my heart that’s where he was going to go.”

Air Force recruited Spencer as an offensive lineman, while North Texas and Tulsa wanted him to play on the defensive line.

“It just shows how versatile a player he is,” Whitaker said. “I know there are others who are going to offer and small schools that would have offered. But to have three big-time offers on both sides of the football shows you that he is an outstanding football player.”

Spencer will join former Calhoun teammate Jarius Stewart at Air Force.

“That just makes me feel proud, like a proud daddy,” Whitaker said. “I know he is going to excel and do well there.”